Bazelet Oglesby enters exclusive partnership with Mobile Hemp Drying Company expanding its Plant Science Service Plan

ALTHA, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazelet Oglesby, a subsidiary of Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTC: NBCO) reports it has reached an Agreement with Mobile Hemp Drying Company ("MHD") of Monticello Florida to provide premium post-harvest hemp drying services to Bazelet Oglesby customers.

Bazelet Oglesby and Mobile Hemp Drying to offer post-harvest hemp drying services using LMC Manufacturing equipment.

The new partnership expands the Company's Plant Science Service Plan by offering critical post-harvest drying services. Reliability, mobile capabilities, and superior quality control were key factors in selecting MHD's drying system. MHD's dryers have built-in thermostats and other control mechanisms which ensure proper moisture content is achieved without degradation of cannabinoid content, or other valuable cannabis-derived compounds.

Ryan Kelly, CEO of MHD was quoted as saying "After my recent tour of Bazelet Oglesby's Altha campus, I was overwhelmed at how far advanced they are over any hemp business I have seen. We are pleased to become an integral part of Bazelet Oglesby's customer experience program; they are doing exactly what the Florida hemp industry should be doing to be successful."

The Company is one of the first in the world to breed and grow safe, effective, 0.00% THC cannabis plants and is pinpointing correlations between the genetic effects of certain strains for their optimal medicinal, consumer, and industrial application. The Company is also the licensed patent, trademark, and manufacturer of Panakeia, the world's first USPTO patented cannabis plant.

"Mobile Hemp Drying enables the safe, rapid drying of our THC Free cannabis plants. Customers with our expanded Plant Science Service Plan can now save time, money and reduce risk." Said Kirk Calvert, Director for Bazelet Oglesby who went on to say, "MHD's drying system is powered by equipment made by our friends at LMC Manufacturing in Donalsonville, Georgia and is a superior solution and value to our customers."

About Bazelet Oglesby: An innovative plant science company establishing itself as a world leader in tissue culture propagation and the production of young plants for the global horticulture industry. The company is a subsidiary of Bazelet Health Systems and Oglesby Plants International. Bazelet Health Systems, Inc. is wholly owned by Neon Bloom, Inc.

Disclaimer: This Press Release is for informational purposes, contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions with information available to us as of the date hereof and involve risks and uncertainties. This Press Release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this Press Release, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Kirk Calvert

PHONE: (321) 558-2170

EMAIL: info@bazeletoglesby.com

WEBSITE: www.bazeletoglesby.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bazelet-oglesby-enters-exclusive-partnership-with-mobile-hemp-drying-company-expanding-its-plant-science-service-plan-301271733.html

SOURCE Bazelet Health