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26.11.2026 03:56:05
Bayer To Withdraw Kerendia From Germany On December 15 Amid Reimbursement Dispute
(RTTNews) - Bayer is set to withdraw Kerendia (finerenone), an approved treatment for chronic kidney disease and heart failure, from the German market effective December 15, 2026, following a reimbursement dispute.
The G-BA (Gemeinsamer Bundesausschuss), or Germany's Federal Joint Committee, the country's highest decision-making body within the statutory health insurance system, concluded on October 15, 2026, that Kerendia offered no additional benefit over the designated comparator therapy in patients with symptomatic chronic heart failure and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) of 40% or higher.
However, Bayer maintains that the G-BA's negative assessment runs counter to international evaluations, European and international treatment guidelines, and the available clinical evidence.
Following the G-BA's decision, Bayer said the resulting reimbursement conditions left no viable basis for continuing to market Kerendia in Germany, compelling the company to withdraw the drug across both approved indications.
In an ironic twist, finerenone was researched and developed in Germany and continues to be manufactured there.
Kerendia is approved and marketed in more than 100 countries worldwide, including China, Europe, Japan, and the U.S. Bayer's decision to withdraw it from Germany will not affect its regulatory approval or availability in other markets.
The drug generated more than €1 billion in sales during the 12 months from October 1, 2025, to September 30, 2026.
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