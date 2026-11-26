(RTTNews) - German life sciences company Bayer AG (BAYRY.PK, BAYZF.PK, BAYN.DE) announced Thursday its plans to invest up to 500 million euros to expand its Pharmaceuticals Product Supply Center in Beijing, China.

In China, through 2030, Bayer plans to spend around 1 billion euros in areas including medical capabilities, digitization, manufacturing and supply chain, supporting the continued scaling of the business.

The latest planned investment, which would be the company's largest single pharmaceutical investment in China to date, will add flexible manufacturing capacity for cardiovascular medicines and future oncology products, primarily for the Chinese market. For the company's Pharmaceuticals business, China is one of the most important markets.

The firm projects workforce of up to 300 for the planned expansion, with production expected to start as early as 2032.

The expansion of the Beijing site, in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, will initially add manufacturing capacity for cardiovascular medicines. In future, the facility would also be equipped with capabilities to manufacture high-potency products, including oncology medicines.

The new plant is planned to be built at Bayer's existing pharmaceutical manufacturing site in Beijing. It will feature state-of-the-art technologies for drug product manufacturing.

Holger Weintritt, Head of Product Supply at Bayer's Pharmaceuticals Division, said, "A resilient global supply network requires strong and flexible manufacturing capabilities across key markets. The planned expansion in Beijing will give us greater flexibility to adapt our manufacturing as our portfolio evolves, while maintaining Bayer's global standards for quality and supply."

The Beijing site is Bayer's largest packaging facility for prescription medicines worldwide, supplying key products for Chinese patients.

On XETRA in Germany, the shares were trading 4% higher at 52.70 euros.