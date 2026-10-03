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03.10.2026 16:21:22
Bayer To Invest $2.2 Bln In Ohio Pharma Manufacturing Campus
(RTTNews) - Bayer (BYR.L, BAYRY.PK, BAYZF.PK, BAY.MI, BAYN.DE) announced plans to invest $2.2 billion in a new pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio, expanding its U.S. footprint through one of its largest recent investments aimed at supporting future medicine production and innovation.
The proposed campus, which will be located in the New Albany International Business Park, is expected to play a critical role in Bayer's long-term growth strategy as the company expands its capabilities in its largest pharmaceuticals market. The investment follows more than $7 billion that Bayer has already spent on pharmaceutical research, development, and manufacturing activities across the United States over the past five years.
The project is expected to generate significant economic benefits for the region. Bayer plans to create approximately 600 highly skilled jobs once the site becomes operational, while construction of the facility is projected to support around 1,500 jobs.
Designed as a flexible and modular manufacturing campus, the site will integrate both drug substance and drug product production. Bayer intends to utilize advanced automation systems and digital technologies to improve efficiency, scalability, and operational flexibility. The facility will initially support the company's growing portfolio in key therapeutic areas including oncology, cardiovascular disease, and renal care.
Development of the site will take place in phases. The first manufacturing module, focused on drug substance production, is expected to begin operations in 2031. A second module dedicated to drug product manufacturing is planned for completion around 2034, further expanding the site's capabilities.
The Ohio campus will complement Bayer's existing U.S. pharmaceutical network, which includes its headquarters in Whippany, New Jersey, along with research and manufacturing operations in Pittsburgh, Berkeley, Cambridge, Research Triangle Park, and San Diego.
BAYN.DE closed Friday's regular trading at 44.94 euros, down 0.46 euros or 1.01%.
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