BayBridgeDigital has Announced Today the Appointment of Jacques Attali to Its Strategic Advisory Board

PARIS and NEW YORK, March 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BayBridgeDigital, the game-changing software company that reinvents the way brands, organizations, technology and people connect through design-driven transformation, announced today the appointment of Jacques Attali to its Strategic Advisory Board. The appointment was effective as of March 1st, 2020 and increases the size of the Advisory Board to 8 members.

"We are honored and delighted that Jacques Attali has joined our Strategic Board of Advisors," said Alain Attias, chairman and CEO, BayBridgeDigital. "Dr. Attali is an extraordinary leader who has inspired and influenced me during my entire career. He will be instrumental in helping us to shape the future vision and strategy of BayBridgeDigital's integrated with our philanthropic model. We couldn't be happier to have him join our Strategic Board of Advisors."

"I am excited to be joining the Company's Advisory Board," said Jacques Attali. "In addition to being on the forefront of innovation, BayBridgeDigital is a game changing company, and will inspire many other companies with its new digital hybrid model and as it has made philanthropy a central part of its value system."

Jacques Attali was born on the 1st of November 1943. Graduate from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale d'Administration, he was the Special Adviser to French President François Mitterrand during 10 years. He founded 4 International Institutions: Action contre la faim, Eureka, EBRD and Positive Planet. Positive Planet is the most important worldwide Institution of support to micro-finance. Positive Planet has supported more than 11 million micro-entrepreneurs. Jacques Attali has written more than 1000 op-eds in the french magazine l'Express, as well as 80 books sold in 10 million copies and translated into 22 languages. He is now a columnist for the French magazine, les Echos. He has conducted several orchestras over the world (Paris, Grenoble, London, Jerusalem, Shanghai, Astana, Montreal and Helsinki).

With the appointment of Dr. Attali, BayBridgeDigital's Advisory Board is gender balanced and now consists of Alain Attias and eight members. https://baybridgedigital.com/about-us-2/team/

About BayBridgeDigital:

BayBridgeDigital is an innovative global software company. Headquartered in New York with offices in Paris, London and its technology Hub in Tel Aviv, BayBridgeDigital helps companies in diverse industries on what they do best through an ever-evolving suite of digital transformation services including e-commerce, digital marketing, mobile solutions, business insights and analytics, artificial intelligence. BayBridgeDigital is a leading provider of retail-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world's largest companies. With Bayretail©, BayBridgeDigital is an «industry cloud» pure-player specialized on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM provider.

