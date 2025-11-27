Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'827 0.0%  SPI 17'619 0.0%  Dow 47'427 0.7%  DAX 23'782 0.2%  Euro 0.9335 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'656 0.0%  Gold 4'157 -0.2%  Bitcoin 72'951 0.3%  Dollar 0.8052 0.1%  Öl 63.3 0.3% 
Krypto-Rücksetzer genutzt: Darum stockt Cathie Woods ARK Invest jetzt kräftig auf
Sika-Aktie stabil: Sika bestätigt Strategie und Wachstumsziele für 2028
Aktien von BYD, Alibaba und Baidu verlieren: US-Pentagon warnt vor militärischen Verflechtungen
Reges Treiben im Portfolio: Diese Titel hielt der Gates Foundation Trust im 3. Quartal 2025
Rivian-Aktie bricht ein: Darum hat der Tesla-Konkurrent seit dem IPO fast 90 Prozent an Wert verloren
27.11.2025 14:19:30

Bay Street Seen Opening Roughly Flat; GDP Data In Focus

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks look headed for a somewhat flat start Thursday morning after recent record highs. Third-quarter GDP data may provide some direction to the market.

Statistics Canada is scheduled to release Canada's third-quarter GDP data at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian stocks climbed to fresh record high on Wednesday amid rising optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled up by 279.60 points or 0.9% at 31,180.25, a new record closing high.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's term expires in May 2026. A Bloomberg report indicated that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner as the next Fed Chair.

Hassett's economic perspectives align much with that of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is in favor of a low-interest rate regime.

Asian stocks closed higher on Thursday, tracking the tech rally in Wall Street. Optimism about a Fed rate cut in December aided sentiment.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance today with the bulls taking a breather after recent surge.

In commodities trading, West Texas International Crude oil futures are up $0.20 or 0.3% at $58.85 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $17.90 or 0.43% at $4,184.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are down slightly at $53.605 an ounce.

