30.12.2025 14:12:49

Bay Street Seen Opening On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares may open higher Tuesday morning with the materials sector likely to attract buyers thanks to a strong rally by metal prices. Energy stocks may also move higher as oil prices are steady amid renewed concerns about geopolitical tensions.

Still, the market may find it tough to sustain higher levels as trading volume is likely to remain thin with traders staying away on the sidelines ahead of New Year's Day holidays.

Russia-Ukraine ceasefire optimism has faded following intense mutual attacks between Russia and Ukraine on each other's energy infrastructures.

Canadian stocks edged lower on Monday as several geopolitical conflicts forced investors to take measured steps on the last week of this year.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 31,896.59, down by 103.17 points or 0.32%.

Asian markets ended mixed. Market spotlight remained on the minutes of the FOMC scheduled for release later in the day. Investors also focused on the geopolitical developments related to China, the Middle East as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The major European markets have moved modestly higher, supported by gains in mining and bank stocks. However, trading volumes remain thin with investors staying on the sidelines ahead of New Year holidays.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $0.23 or 0.4% at $58.31 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $73.50 or 1.7% at $4,417.10 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $5.135 or 7.29% at $75.590 an ounce. Copper futures are up $0.143 or 2.57% at 5.7084 per pound.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

