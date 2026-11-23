(RTTNews) - Notably higher U.S. and Canadian futures and rising precious metals prices point to a firm start for the Canadian market on Monday. Tech stocks may climb higher, rebounding from recent losses.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $1.25 or 1.48% at $82.16 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $108.10 or 3.06% at $3,623.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $1.205 or 2.93% at $42.275 an ounce.

Manufacturing Sales in Canada increased 2.3% in October, after a nil growth in September, preliminary report from Statistics Canada showed.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. along with alternative investment major Blackstone Inc. announced that it has agreed to acquire PGP Glass, a specialty glass packaging manufacturer, from funds managed by Blackstone Private Equity for $1.7 billion.

Canadian stocks ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down heavily by losses in the materials sector as gold prices fell due to increasing concerns of high U.S. interest rates. Fears of excessive spending on artificial intelligence pulled down the information technology sector.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 33,189.85, down by 838.88 points or 2.47%.

Asian stocks tumbled on Monday as a tech sell-off deepened on growing concerns over the sustainability of the AI boom and the prospect of faster Fed tightening. The U.S. dollar retreated from a 19-month high after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the U.S. central bank risks hurting the world's largest economy by overtightening policy.

The major European markets are up firmly in positive territory today, led by gains in technology, mining and financials sectors. Investors also reacted to regional PMI data.