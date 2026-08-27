Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’388 -1.1%  SPI 20’280 -0.8%  Dow 53’482 0.0%  DAX 26’343 0.2%  Euro 0.9365 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’444 -0.4%  Gold 4’581 -0.3%  Bitcoin 63’746 0.2%  Dollar 0.8036 -0.2%  Öl 88.8 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Stadler Rail217818Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Digital Realty-Aktie deutlich im Plus: Neues Rechenzentrum für Glattbrugg
Aktie im Minus: Klarheit über BioNTech-Standort bis Ende September
Nach starken Zahlen: Analysten überbieten sich mit Kurszielen für NVIDIA-Aktie - das sollten Anleger wissen
NVIDIA übertrifft hohe Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Umsatz - Aktie springt an
CrowdStrike-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Anhebung der Jahresprognose sorgt für Auftrieb
Suche...
27.08.2026 14:58:54

Bay Street May Open With Slightly Positive Bias

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open with slightly positive bias on Thursday with investors reacting to bank earnings and tracking commodity prices. Worries about geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about Fed interest rates may weigh on sentiment and limit market's upside.

Royal Bank of Canada reported third-quarter net income of C$5.879 billion, up 11% from C$5.290 billion a year ago. Earnings per share increased 13% to C$4.23 from C$3.75 in the prior year period.

The Toronto Dominion Bank reported net income available to common shareholders of C$4.521 billion, or C$2.74 per share, for the third quarter, up from C$3.248 billion, or C$1.89 per share, a year earlier.

Enbridge Inc. announced that it has agreed to form a joint venture with KKR, in collaboration with Apollo, to fund the Aspen Point and Sunrise Expansion Programs of its Westcoast natural gas pipeline system in British Columbia. Under the agreement, KKR and Apollo will invest approximately C$2.700 billion in the expansions, including C$0.700 billion in cash to Enbridge at closing, in exchange for an indirect, cumulative 29% interest in the aggregate Westcoast system once the Sunrise expansion enters service.

The Canadian market ended weak on Wednesday, marginally offsetting three sessions of gains as investors assessed the possible impacts on the economy after the U.S. and Canada slapped tariffs and counter-tariffs on each other.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 36,813.65, down by 143.98 points or 0.39%, despite attempting a recovery.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday as Chinese industrial profits data disappointed and firmer-than-expected U.S. inflation data kept expectations alive for a Fed rate hike by year-end.

The U.S. dollar moved in a narrow range ahead of Kevin Warsh's first Jackson Hole speech as Fed Chair on Friday that could provide further clues on the path for U.S interest rates.

European stocks are broadly lower today with investors largely cautious amid concerns about geopolitical tensions and uncertainty about Fed interest rates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $0.18 or 0.2% at $82.41 a barrel.

Gold futures are down $4.90 or 0.1% at $4,648.40 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $0.249 or 0.37% at $68.275 an ounce.

Data from Statistics Canada showed Canada's current account balance swung to a surplus of C$8.8 billion in the second quarter of 2026 from a deficit of C$8.3 billion in the prior quarter, missing forecasts of a C$2 billion shortfall.

A separate data from Statistics Canada showed wages in Canada increased 3.4% in June over the same month in the previous year.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm

Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

14:38 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
10:42 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa - Starke Zwischenbilanz / Eli Lilly - Überzeugende Resultate
09:39 Marktüberblick: Banken und Stahlwerte gesucht
09:28 Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
26.08.26 Der «Burggraben» im Zeitalter der Künstlichen Intelligenz
25.08.26 Logo WHS Nvidia – kann der 5-Billionen-US-Dollar-Konzern einmal mehr überraschen?
25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’040.94 19.14 SK3BLU
Short 15’319.41 13.98 SJZBBU
Short 15’892.18 8.98 S1BOGU
SMI-Kurs: 14’387.68 27.08.2026 15:22:33
Long 13’818.53 19.39 SABE5U
Long 13’510.78 13.85 SJB42U
Long 12’933.20 8.95 SXEBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DroneShield-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Halbjahresbericht enttäuscht
NVIDIA übertrifft hohe Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Umsatz - Aktie springt an
Stadler-Aktie springt mit +22% auf Zweijahreshoch: Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn legen deutlich zu
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA fällt am Abend
Jeremy Grantham baut Depot um: GMO verkauft in Q2 Berkshire-Aktien - und schlägt bei Netflix zu
Elliott Investment Management: Das waren die grössten Aktienpositionen im 2. Quartal 2026
Siemens Energy-Aktie kaum verändert: Abspaltung der Dampfturbinen-Sparte läuft
Goldpreis: Hochspannung vor aktuellen Inflationsdaten
Nach starken Zahlen: Analysten überbieten sich mit Kurszielen für NVIDIA-Aktie - das sollten Anleger wissen
Wiederholt Druckenmiller seinen NVIDIA-Fehler bei der Micron-Aktie?

Top-Rankings

Elliott Investment Management: Das waren die grössten Aktienpositionen im 2. Quartal 2026
Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management hat auch im zweiten Quartal 2026 zahlreich ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Grantham baut Depot um: GMO verkauft in Q2 Berkshire-Aktien - und schlägt bei Netflix zu
GMO, das Value-Haus von Jeremy Grantham, verdoppelt seine Wetten auf zwei umstrittene Tech-Werte ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Gates Foundation Trust: Diese US-Aktien lagen im zweiten Quartal im Depot
Die von Bill und Melinda Gates gegründete Gates Foundation verwaltet ihr milliardenschweres Verm ...
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.