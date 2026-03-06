Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'137 -1.2%  SPI 18'145 -1.1%  Dow 47'626 -0.7%  DAX 23'649 -0.7%  Euro 0.9047 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5'729 -0.9%  Gold 5'118 0.7%  Bitcoin 54'774 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7812 0.0%  Öl 89.0 5.5% 
DZ BANK: Kaufen-Note für Merck-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Neue Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Richemont-Aktie mit Buy
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss 2025 wieder im Sinkflug
DroneShield-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch - 4-Dollar-Marke wieder geknackt
06.03.2026 14:30:34

Bay Street Likely To Open With Negative Bias

(RTTNews) - Lower Canadian and U.S. futures and concerns about the economic impact of the conflict in the Middle East may weigh on the Canadian market on Friday.

U.S. jobs data is likely to provide some clues about Federal Reserve's interest rate moves.

The Middle East war unleashed by U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran swelled outwards to Cyprus, Sri Lanka, Turkey and Azerbaijan, has raised concerns about the outlook for trade, prices and investment.

The United States has given India a waiver to buy Russian oil for 30 days as the Middle East conflict impacts global energy supply.

The Trump administration is considering emergency measures, including state insurance guarantees for tankers and naval escort to counter rising energy prices.

Also, the White House is reportedly discussing the possibility of a large-scale release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in coordination with IEA partners.

The Dow futures are down 0.6%, the S&P futures are lower by 0.66% and the Nasdaq futures are drifting down 0.89%.

The focus will be on U.S. non-farm payroll data for the month of February. The data from the Labor Department is due at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian stocks slipped on Thursday, more than offsetting the strength seen in the previous session. Rising concerns about the economic impact of the escalating conflict in the Middle East rendered the mood weak.

The price of crude oil has skyrocketed to over $80 a barrel amid supply disruption fears, leading to worries about inflation.

After moving sharply lower in morning trading, the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index regained some ground late in the day but still closed down 332.89 points 1% at 33,609.97.

Asian markets ended mixed on Friday after Beijing's strategic commitment to deepen tech investment. After announcing a conservative 2026 GDP growth target of 4.5-5%, China pledged substantial investment in high-tech sectors, benefiting artificial intelligence, chipmakers, and biotech firms.

The major European markets are down after a positive start. The U.K.'s FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 are down 0.7%, 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 is down nearly 1%.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $4.40 or 5.4% at $85.41 barrel.

Gold futures are up slightly at $5,081.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down marginally at $82.160 an ounce.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Bounce in Hongkong
09:21 SMI fällt auf 4-Wochen-Tief
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Signale
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’627.96 19.70 S46BCU
Short 13’930.87 13.57 SN2BBU
Short 14’432.69 8.93 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’136.90 06.03.2026 14:20:26
Long 12’577.19 18.73 SXTBSU
Long 12’298.56 13.50 SEUBOU
Long 11’723.00 8.96 BXGS2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/10: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/10. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
