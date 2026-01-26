Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.01.2026 13:48:06

Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note On Rising Metal Prices

(RTTNews) - Despite trade uncertainty following U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of a 100% tariff on Canada, Bay Street is likely to open on a positive note Monday morning thanks to higher commodity prices.

The mood may remain cautious for much of the day's session with investors looking ahead to the monetary policy announcements from the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

On Sunday, the U.S. President threatened a 100% tariff on Canada if it strikes a trade deal with China. The Canadian Prime Minister responded on Sunday that Canada respects its commitments under the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement to not pursue free trade agreements with non-market economies.

Gold futures are up $108.80 or 2.18% at $5,088.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $8.507 or 8.4% at $109.840 an ounce. Copper futures are up $0.405 or 0.67% at $5.9880 per pound.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down marginally at $61.02 a barrel.

Canadian stocks edged higher on Friday as investors avoided big bets even as tariff threats against the EU subsided. Energy and materials stocks gained as commodity prices climbed up following a renewed escalation in the U.S-Iran conflict.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 33,144.98, up by 142.28 points or 0.43%.

Asian stocks ended mixed in cautious trade on Monday, with Australian markets closed for Australia Day and Indian stock exchanges closed for Republic Day.

A cautious undertone prevailed amid ongoing uncertainty over U.S. tariff policies and ahead of the Fed's policy decision and big tech earnings due this week.

Trade concerns were heightened after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over its proposed trade deal with China.

The major European markets are subdued today with investors, looking ahead to the U.S. central bank's policy announcement, making cautious moves amid concerns about trade uncertainty and geopolitical tensions.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

