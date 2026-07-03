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Plus500 Depot
03.07.2026 14:20:06

Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market may open on a positive note on Friday with materials stocks gaining some ground, riding on firm precious metals prices. Easing geopolitical concerns and hopes that the Fed will not hike interest rates for now may also aid sentiment.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.22 or 0.33% at $68.47 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $69.10 or 1.65% at $4,194.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $1.786 or 2.91% at $62.850 an ounce.

Canadian stocks closed higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, as rise in gold prices supported materials sector. However, investors largely refrained from making significant moves following the United States refusing to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended the day's session with a gain of 109.68 points or 0.31% at 34,966.67.

Asian stocks moved higher on Friday despite an overnight fall in U.S. technology stocks. Regional sentiment was underpinned by easing geopolitical risks and fading expectations for a Federal Reserve rate hike.

The major European markets are exhibiting a mixed trend today with investors reacting to mostly weak regional PMI data. Easing concerns about geopolitical tensions, and expectations that the Fed will not hike interest rates anytime soon help limit the downside in some of the markets in the region.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: BNP Paribas, GE Aerospace & ABB mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’913.22 19.66 SOXBAU
Short 15’204.51 13.93 S0BE8U
Short 15’822.05 8.70 SCVB9U
SMI-Kurs: 14’350.53 03.07.2026 14:17:36
Long 13’713.18 19.14 SEBAGU
Long 13’406.04 13.67 SGBWIU
Long 12’832.30 8.86 SI7B8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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