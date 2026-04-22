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Plus500 Depot
22.04.2026 14:59:53

Bay Street Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. futures and firm commodity prices point to a positive start on Bay Street Wednesday morning. Worries about Middle East tensions may weigh and limit market's upside.

There is still uncertainty about U.S.-Iran peace talks. U.S. President Donald Trump said he would extend the ceasefire until Tehran submits a "unified" proposal.

Iran dismissed Trump's ceasefire extension as "meaningless" and said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.

In Canadian earnings news, Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B.TO) reported net income of $550 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with $280 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the latest quarter was $550 million, compared with $543 million a year ago.

Metro Inc. reported net earnings of $246.6 million for the second quarter of its current fiscal, up 12.1% and adjusted net earnings of $236.5 million, up 4.4% compared to a year ago.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed the house price index in Canada decreased to -0.2% in March from 0.3% in February.

Canadian stocks tumbled on Tuesday as the delay in the scheduled peace talks between the U.S. and Iran triggered escalation concerns as the two-week ceasefire in the ongoing gulf war is set to end tomorrow night.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled at 33,808.30, down by 551.73 points or 1.61%.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday due to lingering uncertainty surrounding U.S.-Iran peace talks. Iran dismissed Trump's ceasefire extension as "meaningless" and said the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed until the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports is lifted.

European stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade as investors continue to focus on the developments on the geopolitical front.

In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are up $1.27 or 1.42% at $90.94 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $48.10 or 1.03% at $4,767.70 an ounce, while Silver futures are up $1.297 or 1.7% at $77.785 an ounce.

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Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?

Die wichtigsten Themen im Video:

Gold – sicherer Hafen oder überbewertet?
– Warum Gold trotz Korrektur weiterhin stabil bleibt
– Welche Rolle Geopolitik (z. B. Iran-Konflikt) spielt
– Wie sich Marktmechanismen anders entwickeln als im „Lehrbuch“

Silber – der unterschätzte Gewinner?
– Doppelfunktion als Edelmetall & Industriemetall
– Warum Silber weiterhin Aufholpotenzial gegenüber Gold hat
– Bedeutung der Gold-Silber-Ratio

Lieferketten & kritische Rohstoffe
– Warum Versorgungssicherheit immer wichtiger wird
– Welche Rohstoffe künftig besonders gefragt sind (z. B. Kupfer, Uran, Düngemittel)
– Wie geopolitische Spannungen Preise beeinflussen

️ Ölmarkt vor neuer Preiswelle?
– Auswirkungen der Strasse von Hormus & geopolitischer Risiken
– Warum steigende Energiepreise wahrscheinlich sind
– Chancen für Investoren im Rohstoffsektor

Rohstoffe 2026 – das grosse Bild
– Warum ein starkes Rohstoffjahr erwartet wird
– Welche Faktoren (Inflation, Zinsen, Politik) entscheidend sind
– Strategien für Anleger: langfristig denken statt kurzfristig reagieren

Invest 2026: Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:22 Ein solider Start in die US-Gewinnsaison
09:51 SMI-Anleger weiter zurückhaltend
09:14 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf schwächelt nach Zahlen
06:04 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Ins Minus gedreht
21.04.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
21.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Partners Group
21.04.26 Invest 2026: Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’675.26 19.90 S0WBHU
Short 13’970.53 13.68 BLPSVU
Short 14’470.83 8.93 SSTBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’125.18 22.04.2026 14:54:47
Long 12’598.18 19.60 S2GBOU
Long 12’328.38 13.97 SZ4B3U
Long 11’802.41 9.00 S3JBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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