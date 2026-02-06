Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'423 -0.3%  SPI 18'533 -0.3%  Dow 48'889 0.0%  DAX 24'620 0.5%  Euro 0.9176 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'965 0.7%  Gold 4'920 3.0%  Bitcoin 52'376 7.1%  Dollar 0.7776 -0.1%  Öl 67.5 0.2% 
06.02.2026 14:19:59

Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are seen opening on a mixed note Friday morning, tracking commodity prices. Canadian jobs data for the month of January is likely to make a notable impact on the mood.

The jobs data is due at 8:30 AM ET.

The Canadian economy added 8,200 jobs in December 2025, after three successive monthly increases that resulted in an increase of 181,000 from September through November.

The unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.8% in December, from 6.5% a month earlier.

The Ivey PMI reading for the month of January is due at 10 AM ET. The Ivey PMI rose to 51.9 in December from 48.4 a month earlier.

The official U.S. non-farm payroll data, originally scheduled to be released today, is set to be released next week.

After trending higher over the past few sessions, Canadian stocks slumped on Thursday as declines in shares linked to gold and oil weighed on the market despite a rebound in IT stocks that could only minimally limit the losses.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 31,994.60, down by 576.95 points or 1.77%.

The mood in Asian markets was negative on Friday amid concerns over the tech sector. Sentiment was pressured by the sell offs in Wall Street triggered by mounting worries about the impact of AI on software companies.

Heightened volatility observed in metals and cryptocurrency markets further dampened risk appetite in Asian markets. Equity markets in New Zealand remained closed for a holiday.

The major European markets recovered after a weak start today, but were largely seen struggling to make a significant headway up in positive territory with investors digesting mixed earnings updates.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.22 or 0.34% at $63.07 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $31.30 or 0.63% at $4,920.80 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $2.234 or 2.91% at $74.480 an ounce.

Inside Trading & Investment

09:32 SG-Marktüberblick: 06.02.2026
09:06 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
07:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke als Widerstand
05.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
05.02.26 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’964.74 19.95 BI7SCU
Short 14’259.20 13.88 SJJBGU
Short 14’801.02 8.86 SC8BIU
SMI-Kurs: 13’422.63 06.02.2026 14:16:26
Long 12’878.61 19.80 S95BDU
Long 12’574.70 13.74 S3HB2U
Long 12’027.57 8.86 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:24 Aktien New York Ausblick: Erholt - KI-Investitionen bereiten aber Kopfzerbrechen
14:24 Moskau wirft Ukraine Beteiligung an Attentat auf General vor
14:21 Betrieb am BER wieder aufgenommen - Erste Maschine gestartet
14:19 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax mit Erholungsversuch - Stellantis zieht Autosektor abwärts
13:46 Rüstungsexporte in Höhe von 12 Milliarden Euro genehmigt
13:27 ROUNDUP/Studie: Was eine Vermögensteuer bringen könnte
13:24 Verdi kündigt verschärfte Warnstreiks an
13:17 RWE-Aktie gefragt: Gespräche über LNG-Lieferungen und Batterieprojekte mit Emiraten
13:14 Bundesverkehrsministerium prüft besseren Schutz von Bahn-Mitarbeitern