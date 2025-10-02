Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
mobilezone-Aktie gefragt: Anscheinend Verhandlungen mit freenet über Verkauf von Deutschlandgeschäft
Kryptowährungen im 3. Quartal 2025: Die Performance von Bitcoin, Ether & Co.
Roche-Aktie höher: Übernahmeangebot für 89bio offiziell gestartet
NEL ASA-Aktie mit kräftigem Kurssprung - Volatilität hält an
VINCI-Aktie knapp in Rot: Bis zu 600 Millionen Euro sollen in eigene Aktien fliessen
02.10.2025 14:31:13

Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Thursday morning. Activity is likely to remain stock specific, and the market may well remain a bit subdued at times with investors looking for direction.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), on Thursday announced it has closed a strategic partnership to acquire a majority stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. 9 (AOMN), adding residential mortgage credit capabilities to its $332 billion credit platform.

The Canadian market closed higher on Wednesday, with mining stocks turning in a fine performance as gold prices row to a new record high.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 84.86 points or 0.28% at 30,107.67, a new record closing high.

As the hectic parleys between Republicans, including U.S. President Donald Trump, and Democrats to pass a bill that would allow short-term funding to keep the government machinery did not succeed, the U.S. has entered into a shutdown.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, as tech stocks surged amid continued hype over artificial intelligence. Mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the National Day holiday.

European markets are up in positive territory, mostly with strong gains, amid rising expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $0.33 or 0.52% at $61.45 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $7.50 or 0.2% at $3,905.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.139 or 0.29% at $47.540 an ounce.

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Intesa Sanpaolo, Howmet Aerospace & Iberdrola mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ ntesa Sanpaolo
NEU✅ Howmet Aerospac
NEU✅ Iberdrola

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Cintas
❌ Munic Re
❌ Deutsche Telekom

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

14:15 Logo WHS Aufwärtstrend intakt: Gold Future nähert sich 4000 USD
13:18 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
10:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa - Qualität hat Vorrang / Intel - Neue Zeitrechnung
10:03 Pharma-Schwergewichte schieben SMI kräftig an
09:22 Marktüberblick: Pharmawerte im Rallymodus
01.10.25 Anlage- und Hebelprodukte auf die «Top Performer» und «Worst Performer» aus dem SMI®
01.10.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Intesa Sanpaolo, Howmet Aerospace & Iberdrola mit François Bloch
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’949.51 19.12 UBSOUU
Short 13’208.18 13.66 JZUBSU
Short 13’685.06 8.94 BE6SJU
SMI-Kurs: 12’447.29 02.10.2025 14:37:03
Long 11’843.57 17.75 SKTB3U
Long 11’646.29 13.96 SSTBSU
Long 11’127.47 8.81 BQZSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

