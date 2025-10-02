Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to open on a mixed note Thursday morning. Activity is likely to remain stock specific, and the market may well remain a bit subdued at times with investors looking for direction.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM), on Thursday announced it has closed a strategic partnership to acquire a majority stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. 9 (AOMN), adding residential mortgage credit capabilities to its $332 billion credit platform.

The Canadian market closed higher on Wednesday, with mining stocks turning in a fine performance as gold prices row to a new record high.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index settled with a gain of 84.86 points or 0.28% at 30,107.67, a new record closing high.

As the hectic parleys between Republicans, including U.S. President Donald Trump, and Democrats to pass a bill that would allow short-term funding to keep the government machinery did not succeed, the U.S. has entered into a shutdown.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday, as tech stocks surged amid continued hype over artificial intelligence. Mainland Chinese markets remained closed for the National Day holiday.

European markets are up in positive territory, mostly with strong gains, amid rising expectations of more monetary easing by the Federal Reserve.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are down $0.33 or 0.52% at $61.45 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $7.50 or 0.2% at $3,905.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are down $0.139 or 0.29% at $47.540 an ounce.