Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’938 -0.3%  SPI 16’556 -0.6%  Dow 46’121 -0.4%  DAX 23’431 -1.0%  Euro 0.9347 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’426 -0.7%  Gold 3’739 0.1%  Bitcoin 88’817 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7987 0.5%  Öl 69.0 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Eli Lilly-Aktie im Fokus: EU erteilt Zulassung für Alzheimer-Medikament
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert Rekord aus den Augen: Auch HENSOLDT & RENK nach Trumps möglichem Politik-Wechsel im Blick
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
Medizintechnik-Aktien in Rot: Zollsorgen drücken den Kurs von Siemens Healthineers & Co.
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie verliert: Was den Quantencomputing-Spezialisten belastet
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
25.09.2025 14:30:42

Bay Street Likely To Open On Mixed Note

(RTTNews) - Canadian shares are likely to see a mixed start Thursday morning, with investors tracking the trend in the commodities market and a slew of U.S. economic data, including reports on second quarter GDP and Personal Consumption & Expenditure.

Uncertainty about the outlook for Fed interest rates and geopolitical tensions could weigh a bit on sentiment.

The Canadian market closed modestly lower on Wednesday as traders refrained from big moves and assessed the implications of last week's rate cut by the Bank of Canada amid assurances on the nation's economic future by Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down by 58.68 points, or 0.2%, at 29,756.95.

Asian stocks ended little changed in muted trading on Thursday as an AI-driven rally showed signs of fatigue and hopes of aggressive Fed rate cuts faded.

Amid renewed concerns stemming from a U.S. labor market slowdown and sticky inflation, investors awaited more U.S. economic data, including jobless claims and PCE inflation data for directional cues.

The major European markets are down in negative territory in cautious trade today with investors awaiting a slew of key U.S. economic data.

In commodities trading, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $0.46 or 0.71% at $64.53 a barrel.

Gold futures are up $15.10 or 0.4% at $3,783.20 an ounce, while Silver futures are gaining $0.943 or 2.13% at $45.135 an ounce.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Broadcom
✅ Microsoft
✅ Commerzbank

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:33 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Sonova Holding AG, Swiss Life Holding AG, Swatch Group AG, Partners Group Holding AG
13:14 Logo WHS Gold-Future: Nach Rallye in Richtung 3800 – wie geht es weiter?
11:02 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Rüstung – Zeitenwende/Ferrari/Stellantis – Gebremste E-Offensive
09:36 SMI stürzt ab unter 12.000er-Marke
09:16 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank mit Aktienrückkauf gesucht
08:06 Klarna: Erfolgreiches Börsendebüt und Wachstumspläne
24.09.25 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Broadcom, Microsoft & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
23.09.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’424.77 19.57 B26SWU
Short 12’681.30 13.72 BHDSPU
Short 13’138.67 8.98 U5BSSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’935.24 25.09.2025 14:25:05
Long 11’411.64 18.65 BK5S8U
Long 11’177.90 13.72 BMYSUU
Long 10’683.61 8.75 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert Rekord aus den Augen: Auch HENSOLDT & RENK nach Trumps möglichem Politik-Wechsel im Blick
Nach SNB-Zinsentscheid: SMI im Minus klar unter 12'000 Punkten -- DAX rutscht weiter ab -- Gemischte Vorzeichen zum Handelsschlus in Asien
Winklevoss-Zwillinge bullish: Bitcoin-Kurs könnte auf 1 Million US-Dollar steigen
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Ermittlungen durch EU-Kommission belasten
Medizintechnik-Aktien in Rot: Zollsorgen drücken den Kurs von Siemens Healthineers & Co.
SNB hat entschieden: Leitzins bleibt weiterhin bei null Prozent
Novo Nordisk-Aktie sinkt: Trendwende nicht erkennbar
Aktien von VW, BMW & Co. profitieren: US-Regierung senkt Autozölle für Europa auf 15 Prozent
Kursschwäche bei Plug Power: Warum die Aktie trotzdem im Rallymodus bleiben könnte
Erste Schätzungen: Gerresheimer legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

Top-Rankings

KW 38: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 38: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 38: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}