Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’099 -0.6%  SPI 17’997 -0.5%  Dow 48’120 0.0%  DAX 24’236 -0.2%  Euro 0.9318 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’743 -0.3%  Gold 4’420 1.9%  Bitcoin 71’279 1.1%  Dollar 0.7931 -0.3%  Öl 61.9 2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882
Top News
D-Wave-Aktie im Aufwärtstrend: CES-Strategie für 2026 sorgt für Fantasie
Aktien von Roche und Novartis in Rot: Pharmakonzerne erzielen Einigung mit US-Regierung - Prognosen bekräftigt
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
DroneShield führt Mindestbeteiligungen für Management ein: Aktie reagiert mit zweistelligem Plus
Clearwater Analytics-Aktie springt an: Investorenkonsortium plant Übernahme und Delisting
Suche...
22.12.2025 14:44:39

Bay Street Likely To Extend Gains On Commodities Strength

(RTTNews) - Higher Canadian and U.S. index futures and firm commodity prices point to a positive start on Bay Street Monday morning.

The market will have full trading sessions today and tomorrow. On Wednesday, trading will be on for just half a day, and the market will remain shut on Thursday and Friday, for Christmas and Boxing Day, respectively.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are up $1.25 or 2.21% at $57.77 a barrel.

Gold futures are gaining $67.70 or 1.54% at $4,455.00 an ounce, and Silver futures are up $1.741 or 2.58% at $69.230 an ounce.

In economic news, data from Statistics Canada showed that the Canadian Industrial Product Price Index climbed 0.9% in November. On annual basis, the produce price index surged 6.1%.

Raw Materials prices in Canada increased by 6.4% in November (on yearly basis) from 5.8% in October.

The Canadian market closed on a firm note on Friday, buoyed by rising metal and oil prices.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive to reach a new record intra-day high of 31,865.79, and then pared some gains before settling at 31,755.82, up by 314.97 points or about 1%.

Asian stocks closed with strong gains on Monday, tracking Wall Street's tech-led rally on Friday. Sentiment was also boosted by the People's Bank of China keeping its one-year and five-year Loan Prime Rate at record lows for the seventh consecutive month.

The major European markets are mostly subdued in thin trading today with traders largely staying on the sidelines ahead of upcoming Christmas holidays.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

14:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ende gut, alles gut?
09:30 Marktüberblick: Gold und Silber setzen Rekordrally fort
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’644.87 19.96 S7OBNU
Short 13’922.19 13.94 S6VBTU
Short 14’478.69 8.75 B5HSYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’099.04 22.12.2025 14:39:27
Long 12’577.16 19.81 SO0BYU
Long 12’271.25 13.58 S1FBXU
Long 11’763.74 8.96 S79B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
BYD-Aktie im Fokus: Tesla-Konkurrent rüstet für den grossen Durchbruch im Jahr 2026
DroneShield führt Mindestbeteiligungen für Management ein: Aktie reagiert mit zweistelligem Plus
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im Fokus: Zulassungen und Marktrisiken im Blick
Rheinmetall erhält neuen Bundeswehr-Auftrag - Aktien von HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS im Blick
Tesla-Rally durch KI? Piper Sandler hebt FSD-Fortschritte hervor
Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe: SMI leichter -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Fokus: Wie viel Kurspotenzial sehen die Analysten für das DAX-Papier jetzt?

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
14:55 ROUNDUP/A45: Neue Brücke freigegeben
14:53 EU überweist weitere Milliardenhilfen an die Ukraine
14:48 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax vorweihnachtlich träge
14:51 Bitcoin lässt die 90.000-Dollar-Hürde hinter sich
14:39 WDH/Dänemark empört über Trumps Sondergesandten für Grönland
14:38 Aktien New York Ausblick: Techs bleiben gefragt zum Start in die Weihnachtswoche
14:11 Schuhmarke Gabor gehört nun Schweizer Investor
14:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: DZ Bank belässt Hellofresh auf 'Halten' - Fairer Wert 6 Euro
13:56 ROUNDUP: China verhängt vorläufige Zölle auf EU-Milchprodukte
13:56 A45-Brücke im Sauerland freigegeben