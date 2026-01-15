|
15.01.2026 14:22:31
Bay Street Is Seen Opening Higher, But Weak Commodity Prices May Hurt
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks may open on a slightly positive note Thursday morning amid easing geopolitical tensions. Technology stocks may climb higher thanks to strong quarterly earnings update from chipmaker TSMC.
Positive progress in Canada-China trade talks may also aid sentiment.
Weak commodity prices might hurt energy and materials stocks and render the mood cautious.
West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures are down $2.68 or 4.32% at $59.34 a barrel.
Gold futures are down $19.70 or 0.42% at $4,616.00 an ounce, while Silver futures are lower by $1.070 or 1.17% at $90.315 an ounce.
On the economic front, data on Canadian manufacturing sales and wholesale sales for the month of November are due at 8:30 AM ET.
U.S. import prices data, jobless claims report and the Empire State reading of business conditions in the U.S. are also due at 8:30 AM ET.
The Canadian market closed marginally up on Wednesday as traders analyzed the prospects of a U.S-Iran military confrontation. In addition, crude oil prices rose for the fifth straight session, lifting energy stocks.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index closed up by 46.11 points or 0.14% at 32,916.47.
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday after technology and bank stocks led Wall Street's major indexes into a second day of declines overnight.
European stocks are turning in a mixed performance with investors reacting to corporate news and following the developments on the geopolitical front.
Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI steigt erstmals über 13'500 Punkte -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Donnerstag moderate Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich unentschlossen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es abwärts.