Bay Street Bull releases sixth annual POWER 50 issue featuring BlueDot founder Kamran Khan on cover

TORONTO, June 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian multimedia organization Rathnelly Group Media is proud to debut the sixth edition of Bay Street Bull's highly-anticipated annual POWER 50 issue .

Released just before Canada Day, the POWER 50 issue celebrates the Canadian individuals and companies that are shaping the world. On the cover, BlueDot founder and CEO Dr. Kamran Khan is recognized for his company's innovative use of artificial intelligence to spot the proliferation of infectious diseases, like COVID-19.

Alongside Dr. Khan, Canada's biggest heavy-hitters in business, technology, and culture are represented, including:

Shopify for powering the future of e-commerce

Top Hat for revolutionizing the classroom

Wattpad for democratizing the world of storytelling

Clearbanc for clearing the runway for Canada's entrepreneurs

Dream Maker Ventures for building the boardroom of the future

Knix for hacking the lingerie industry

MaRS Discovery District for being Canada's ground zero for innovation

The Equality Fund for funding a feminist future

and many more...

"Across the board, Canada has some of the most innovative, determined, and inspiring talent paving the way for the rest of the world," says Editor-in-Chief, Lance Chung. "From frontline healthcare heroes and tech titans to innovation hubs and cultural icons, the world needs more Canada and this group of 50 is a shining example why."

Presented as a digital issue on BayStBull.com, the summer 2020 POWER 50 issue offers a unique experience that extends beyond the borders and limitations of a traditional magazine. Readers can interact with various sections by watching videos, swiping through content, navigating through a custom Table of Contents, and exploring a dynamic POWER 50 guide.

An independently-owned publishing company, Rathnelly Group Media has always adapted to the volatility of the media landscape by being agile and making quick decisions. The interactive summer POWER 50 issue is a reflection of the company's ability to stay nimble and an exciting example of content that can be executed down the road. The 2020 Summer POWER 50 is the second digital interactive issue this year from Bay Street Bull after the 2020 Spring 30X30 .

