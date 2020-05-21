21.05.2020 02:30:00

Bay Cities to Design and Manufacture Gratitude Box Packaging

PICO RIVERA, Calif., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Gratitude Box is an initiative from Dreamrbox. Dreamrbox partnered with leading brands to create the Gratitude Box as appreciation for all frontline workers. The box contains a Superhero bottle and a variety of delicious treats. The proceeds of this limited-edition gratitude box will be donated to Project N95, who help keep frontline workers safe with critical protective personal equipment.

"We were happy to be able to offer our design services and manufacturing capabilities to the Gratitude Box. This is a great way to show gratitude and appreciation to the frontline workers and their courageous efforts every day in keeping us safe and the economy moving," said Greg Tucker, CEO of Bay Cities.

The Gratitude Box can be ordered now at dreamrbox.com.

About Bay Cities

Bay Cities is North America's most innovative packaging and design company, providing integrated, end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions that are proven to drive sales, both on-shelf and online. Powered by technology and the best people, Bay Cities works seamlessly with brands and retailers to design and deliver product packaging and in-store display programs with ease and accuracy.

 

SOURCE Bay Cities

