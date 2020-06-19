Bay Cities to Assemble and Packout Face Masks for Rags of Honor

PICO RIVERA, Calif., June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Masks of Honor (https://masksofhonor.us/) are an initiative by Rags of Honor (https://ragsofhonor.us/), an apparel company devoted to hiring homeless and at risk veterans, run by Mark Doyle and his wife Kip.

"Every day, 22 veterans take their lives. Proceeds from the mask sales could save the lives of 100 veterans," said Mark Doyle.

When Rags of Honor and Walmart discussed this initiative, Walmart contributed with direct to store delivery. They partnered with Bay Cities to design, manufacture and assemble the packaging for the masks and displays and perform the packout. The masks are made in America by Art of Sportswear (AST) and put 300 Americans to work.

"There are companies who talk about veterans, and then there are companies who put their money behind it and step in. Bay Cities underwrote several million dollars for this program, just because they thought it was the right thing to do," continued Mark Doyle.

"Masks of Honor is an initiative, which we were happy to support. This mask could potentially save several lives: your own, the people around you and a veteran. It supports and provides funds for American veterans and is also providing necessary work for hundreds of American workers along the supply chain. Shoppers are getting an essential PPE they can feel great about." said Sahar Mehrabzadeh, Executive Vice President, Sales of Bay Cities.

About Bay Cities

Bay Cities is North America's most innovative packaging and design company, providing integrated, end-to-end packaging and logistics solutions that are proven to drive sales, both on-shelf and online. Powered by technology and the best people, Bay Cities works seamlessly with brands and retailers to design and deliver product packaging and in-store display programs with ease and accuracy.

About Rags of Honor

Rags of Honor was formed to create an opportunity for our homeless and unemployed military veterans. Learning skills in a new industry whilst applying the discipline and accountability from their military service, our veterans are able to create the amazing apparel you will find in our online store.

