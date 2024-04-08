|
08.04.2024 21:25:00
BAWAG GROUP: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES DIVIDEND OF €5.00 PER SHARE
VIENNA, Austria – Today, BAWAG Group’s shareholders approved the proposal from the Management Board as well as the Supervisory Board for a dividend of € 5.00 per share for the 2023 financial year. The dividend will be paid out on April 15, 2024, ex dividend day will be April 10, 2024.
Anas Abuzaakouk, CEO, presented at the Annual General Meeting: "Since our IPO in October 2017, we delivered a total shareholder return of 67%, EPS growth of 9% per year, and an average RoTCE of 16%. We have also extended € 47 billion of credit to our customers, supporting our customers while growing the franchise, self-funded 9 acquisitions, and distributed € 2.6 billion of capital in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The capital distributions were € 1.7 billion in dividends, equal to a total € 19.70 per share, and € 900 million of share buybacks, reducing our overall share capital by over 21%.
Today, I am more excited about our future growth opportunities than I have ever been. Our transformation over the past decade has positioned the franchise for long-term profitable growth and has allowed us to pursue several strategic growth opportunities, such as Knab bank. My colleagues and I could not be prouder of the BAWAG team! We look forward to delivering on behalf of all stakeholders in the many years to come.”
The details of the Annual General Meeting are available on BAWAG Group’s website.
BAWAG Group will report its Q1 2024 results on April 29, 2024.
About BAWAG Group
BAWAG Group AG is a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, serving 2.1 million retail, small business, corporate, real estate and public sector customers across Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Western Europe and the United States. The Group operates under various brands and across multiple channels offering comprehensive savings, payment, lending, leasing, investment, building society, factoring and insurance products and services. Our goal is to deliver simple, transparent, and affordable financial products and services that our customers need.
BAWAG Group’s Investor Relations website https://www.bawaggroup.com/ir contains further information, including financial and other information for investors.
Contact:
Financial Community:
Jutta Wimmer (Head of Investor Relations)
Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-22474
IR Hotline: +43 (0) 5 99 05-34444
E-mail: investor.relations@bawaggroup.com
Media:
Manfred Rapolter (Head of Corporate Affairs)
Tel: +43 (0) 5 99 05-31210
E-mail: communications@bawaggroup.com
This text can also be downloaded from our website: https://www.bawaggroup.com
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu BAWAG
|
17:58
|Freundlicher Handel in Wien: ATX Prime zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
15:58
|ATX-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen ATX am Montagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Börse Wien: ATX steigt am Montagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|Wiener Börse-Handel: ATX Prime mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
09:28
|Handel in Wien: ATX beginnt Montagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.ch)
|
05.04.24
|Handel in Wien: ATX präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
05.04.24
|Börse Wien: ATX verliert am Nachmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
05.04.24
|Verluste in Wien: ATX verliert mittags (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu BAWAG
Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:
❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle
Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerInvestoren greifen nach Rücksetzer wieder zu: Dow schliesst stabil -- SMI und DAX verbuchen zum Handelsende Gewinne -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart fester. Der deutsche Leitindex legte ebenfalls zu. An der Wall Street kam es zu einem zurückhaltenden Wochenauftakt. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Montag hingegen keine einheitliche Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}