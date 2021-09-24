Bavarian Nordic’s COVID-19 Funding Agreement with the Danish Ministry of Health Receives Final Approval from Parliament

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 24, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the funding agreement recently entered with the Danish Ministry of Health to further advance the development of ABNCoV2, the Company’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has now been approved by the Finance Committee of the Danish Parliament, thereby finally executing the agreement.

For detailed information about the agreement, see company announcement no. 27/2021 .

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

