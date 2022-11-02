SMI 10'806 0.2%  SPI 13'762 0.1%  Dow 32'556 -0.3%  DAX 13'257 -0.6%  Euro 0.9854 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3'622 -0.8%  Gold 1'647 0.1%  Bitcoin 20'384 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9993 -0.1%  Öl 96.2 1.5% 
Bavarian Nordic Aktie
Bavarian Nordic to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Bavarian Nordic
249.50 DKK 3.96%
COPENHAGEN, Denmark – November 2, 2022 - Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX:  BAVA) will announce its 2022 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The management of Bavarian Nordic will host an investor/analyst call at 2 pm CET (8 am EST) on the same day to present the interim results followed by a Q&A session. A listen-only version of the call and presentation slides can be accessed via https://bit.ly/3Mud65F. To join the Q&A session, please register in advance via https://bit.ly/3g5j4gR.

About Bavarian Nordic
Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Government of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is also approved in Europe and Canada. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains market-leading vaccines against rabies and tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, which is licensed to the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. We are also committed to the development of a next generation COVID-19 vaccine. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com.

Contacts
Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations & Communications. Tel: +45 61 77 47 43
U.S.: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors (US), Tel: +1 781 686 9600


