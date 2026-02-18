Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.02.2026 22:33:29

Bausch Health Companies Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC, BHC.TO) on Wednesday reported a net loss of $112 million for the fourth quarter, compared with a consolidated net income of $93 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a per-share basis, the company reported a loss of $0.30 for the fourth quarter, compared with earnings of $0.25 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted net income was $411 million for the fourth quarter, compared with $430 million for the fourth quarter last year.

Revenues were $2.80 billion for the fourth quarter, compared with $2.56 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 9%.

Excluding the impact of foreign exchange of $59 million, acquisitions of $1 million, and divestitures and discontinuations of $17 million, revenue increased by 6% on an organic basis compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $10.625-$10.875 billion.