Battison Honda Offers Curbside Delivery and Online Shopping Options

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Social distancing measures are in effect across the country and Battison Honda is keeping these measures in full force while keeping its business up and running. The team at Battison Honda has turned to online shopping options and virtual tools to make shopping for a new vehicle online easy.

The local Oklahoma City dealership now gives shoppers the tools they need to complete their entire vehicle purchase deal online. Individuals can appraise their trade-in, view vehicle accessories, search extended warranty options, adjust their down payment and personalize the loan terms. With all of these online tools in place, customers are able to get the deal they desire easily online without ever having to leave the comfort of their home.

Once online deals are finished and in place, customers can take curbside delivery without having to enter the dealership or they can choose home delivery, an option Battison Honda has recently put into place.

In addition to these online shopping tools, Battison Honda is offering no payments for 90 days after signing on all of its in-stock vehicles. By delaying payments, customers can have a more stress-free online vehicle shopping experience.

Anyone can shop the Battison Honda online inventory by visiting the virtual showroom on the dealership's website, https://www.battisonhonda.com/. For a more personal interaction interested persons may contact a member of the dealership's sales team by phone, 405-495-5800, anytime during business hours. Battison Honda has put temporary sales hours in place, operating now from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

SOURCE Battison Honda