14.10.2022 01:01:00

BATTERSEA POWER STATION OPENS TO THE PUBLIC FOR THE FIRST TIME TODAY

  • World-renowned landmark Battersea Power Station opens to the public today following a transformational restoration
  • Visitors can explore the Power Station's historic Turbine Halls and check out the first retailers opening, including Nike, Uniqlo, Mulberry and Hugo Boss
  • Free 'Festival of Power' will run 14th –16th October and 22nd – 23rd October

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PR Newswire/ -- Nearly forty years after the lights were switched off, Battersea Power Station opens today, Friday 14th October, marking the first time the public can explore this architectural masterpiece and enjoy the first of its unique shops, bars, restaurants and leisure venues.

Electric Boulevard, a new pedestrianised high street running between Gehry Partners' Prospect Place and Foster + Partners' Battersea Roof Gardens to the riverside neighbourhood's Zone 1 London Underground Station, also opens today.

Dato' Jagan Sabapathy, Chairman of Battersea Project Holding Company, said:
"The opening of Battersea Power Station is the pinnacle of ten years' hard work and dedication. Re-opening this building, which means so much to Londoners and the world, demonstrates what can be achieved by the Malaysian people, working collaboratively with partners from across the world, to deliver inspirational projects." 

Simon Murphy, Chief Executive Officer at Battersea Power Station Development Company, said:
"Today marks a historic and hugely celebratory moment as we open Battersea Power Station and Electric Boulevard to the public. Many said it was impossible, several tried and failed, however through the commitment of our shareholders and with the support of many Public and Private sector stakeholders, we've succeeded in bringing Battersea Power Station back to life."

Work began on Battersea Power Station in 1929 and the first power was generated in 1933, initially from just one Turbine Hall with two chimneys. Battersea Power Station expanded with Turbine Hall B powering up in 1944 and the fourth chimney completing in 1955. At its peak, Battersea Power Station supplied a fifth of London's electricity, including to Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament. The building was decommissioned in 1983 and later several failed attempts were made to redevelop the site.

For more information on Battersea Power Station, please visit www.batterseapowerstation.co.uk and follow @BatterseaPwrStn

For media enquiries, please contact:
+44 (0)207 062 1870
pressoffice@bpsdc.co.uk

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920980/Battersea_Power_Station.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1888496/Battersea_Power_Station_logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battersea-power-station-opens-to-the-public-for-the-first-time-today-301649116.html

SOURCE Battersea Power Station

