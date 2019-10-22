+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 17:52:00

Batteries Plus Bulbs Launches New Smart Home Collection

HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2021, smart home devices will be a larger part of consumer lives than smartphones. That's why Batteries Plus Bulbs embraced the potential of smart technology with a new product line that took everything their customers wanted and put it into action. Today, the retail chain launched Smart Home, a collection of those connected products, like lights, plugs and cameras, controlled by an app on homeowners' phones or other smart devices.

Batteries Plus Bulbs recently launched its line of Smart Home products.

Batteries Plus Bulbs' new Smart Home collection with over 30 products has three major benefits:

  • Safety: Security-minded homeowners can set up potential threat alerts, security cameras, door sensors and video doorbells to keep their homes safe.
  • Convenience: On-the-go users can be at ease knowing a forgotten garage door can be closed or an appliance can be shut off from miles away with the push of a button.
  • Entertainment: With customizable light settings like color-changing lights, smart dimmers, switches and more, users can also amp up their entertainment skills.

    • "The Smart Home collection can make life easier for our customers, whether they're looking for more security or want to streamline their daily tasks," said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus Bulbs. "With Smart Home, we've formulated a total home solution, curated and inspired by specific requests from our customers."

    The Smart Home collection is now available online at batteriesplus.com and at select stores, rolling out to all locations throughout the rest of 2019. To learn more about Smart Home, visit https://www.batteriesplus.com/.

    About Batteries Plus Bulbs:

    Batteries Plus Bulbs, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Hartland, WI, is a leading omni channel retailer of batteries, specialty light bulbs and phone repair services for the direct-to-consumer and commercial channels. The retailer also offers key programming, replacement and cutting services. Through a nationwide network of stores, the company offers a differentiated value proposition of unrivaled product selection, in-stock availability and customer service. Batteries Plus Bulbs is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. For additional information, visit www.batteriesplus.com.

    Batteries Plus Bulbs

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/batteries-plus-bulbs-launches-new-smart-home-collection-300943165.html

    SOURCE Batteries Plus Bulbs

