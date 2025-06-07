Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’366 0.4%  SPI 17’043 0.4%  Dow 42’763 1.1%  DAX 24’304 -0.1%  Euro 0.9373 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’430 0.4%  Gold 3’311 -1.3%  Bitcoin 85’906 3.1%  Dollar 0.8220 0.3%  Öl 66.6 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Tesla11448018
Top News
Reddit begeistert Morgan Stanley mit jüngsten Zahlen
Elon Musk unter Beschuss: Täuschung beim Billig-Tesla-Versprechen?
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Gründen im Blick: Das sind Zebra-Startups
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.06.2025 13:06:52

Batik, Dong Songs, Tea Aroma Bridge China-Sweden Friendship! Guizhou Cultural Feast Draws Swedish Crowds

STOCKHOLM, June 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nihao! China" Dragon Boat Festival Garden Party jointly held by China Cultural Center in Stockholm and Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province, successfully concluded at Kungsträdgården, Stockholm, Sweden on May 31st (local time in Sweden). To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sweden, the Guizhou delegation, who came from afar, includes inheritors of intangible cultural heritage and song and dance troupes, meticulously prepared four immersive cultural experience zones: "Tea for Harmony Yaji Cultural Salon”, "Wonder on Fingertips, Great Beauty of Intangible Heritage”, "Delicious Cuisine in Duanwu, Happy Journey to Explore” and "Gorgeous Ethic Costumes, Beauty and Co-Prosperity”. Distinctive ethnic songs and dances of Guizhou dazzled the audience during the "Conversation and Connection” performance, presenting the unique charm of the "Fascinating Guizhou, A Heaven of Myriad Mountains” in a panoramic way to the Nordic audience, giving a heartfelt cultural tribute to the friendship between China and Sweden.

Chinese Ambassador to Sweden Cui Aimin and Mrs. Li Lihong, Cultural Counselor of the Embassy of China in Sweden and Director of China Cultural Center in Stockholm Li Rui, and other guests were invited to attend the event. Ambassador Cui Aimin visited the four carefully arranged exhibition areas and watched Guizhou song and dance performances with great interest. "We are deeply impressed by Guizhou’s abundant tourism resources, vibrant ethnic cultures, and authentic local cuisine. The presentations by the Guizhou delegation vividly reflect the profound and unique charm of Chinese culture, and foster closer bonds between the peoples of China and Sweden”, the couple said.

The event attracted over 10,000 visitors and was met with enthusiastic feedback from the Swedish public. After attending the event, many audiences said the event made them develop a strong interest in Chinese culture, particularly the colorful culture of Guizhou. "It's amazing! These handicrafts are so exquisite, and the tea tastes truly unique. I really want to visit Guizhou to experience it!" They said.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0fe2dd1-bc60-4a00-b736-ed5b7db8a21b
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/387b05e6-dc62-45b5-979f-e6a60d8083cd



Culture and Tourism Department of Guizhou Province
May Mou
wzglb@guizhou.gov.cn

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Intuit, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Talanx
NEU✅ ANEA
NEU✅ Commerzbank

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ TransDigm
❌ FISERV
❌ Motorola Solutions

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:00 Logo WHS Birkenstock Aktienanalyse: +47% Gewinnwachstum - Einstieg jetzt noch sinnvoll?
06.06.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Lonza, VAT Group
06.06.25 Fusion unter Gleichen: Helvetia und Baloise
06.06.25 SMI bleibt auf Kurs
06.06.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer haussiert nach Kaufempfehlung
06.06.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – An der nächsten Hürde
05.06.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
04.06.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Talanx, AENA & Commerzbank mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’874.48 19.65 SS4MTU
Short 13’152.63 13.68 BFTSNU
Short 13’673.80 8.63 U2TBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’366.17 06.06.2025 17:31:34
Long 11’879.30 19.97 BIESRU
Long 11’607.67 13.99 BVTSDU
Long 11’071.03 8.72 BMYSUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Canopy Growth Aktie News: Hausse bei Canopy Growth am Freitagnachmittag
Eskalation im Musk-Trump-Streit: Tesla-Aktie im Sog von Drohungen und Kehrtwende
Rheinmetall vor Aktiensplit? Experte sieht Potenzial für kräftige Kursgewinne
Circle-Aktie +168 Prozent: Erster Handelstag von USDC-Herausgeber Circle wird zum grossen Erfolg
UBS-Aktie weit im Plus: Bundesrat will nach CS-Debakel strengere Too-Big-To-Fail-Regel - UBS sieht Milliarden-Kapitalbedarf
P&G-Aktie fällt: Abbau von 7'000 Verwaltungsstellen bei Procter & Gamble
Idorsia-Aktie gewinnt: Idorsia ruft Anleihegläubiger zur Abstimmung über Wandelanleihen auf
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA präsentiert sich am Freitagnachmittag stärker
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 23/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}