Batero Gold Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Batero Gold Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: BAT) (Frankfurt: 68B) (Pinksheets: BELDF) is pleased to announce that Ms. Patricia Barbotto has been appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2019.

Ms. Barbotto has 20 years of experience in financial positions in companies from different industrial sectors, including eight years leading financial and administrative processes in the mining sector. She has extensive experience in corporate finance, business valuation, cost and budget control and accounting, and currently holds the position of Financial Manager at Antioquia Gold Ltd. - Colombia Branch. In this role, Ms. Barbotto oversees the areas of Accounting and Treasury, Financial Planning, Human Resources, IT and Supply Chain.

Ms. Barbotto holds a Master of Administration degree with a focus on international business from the Univerisidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales, in Buenos Aires, Argentina as well as a degree in Administrative Engineering from the Esuela de Ingenieria de Antioquia, in Medellin, Colombia.

Mr. Rodger Roden has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 1, 2019. The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Roden for his contributions to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF BATERO GOLD CORP.

Gonzalo de Losada
President and CEO
Batero Gold Corporation

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Batero Gold Corp.

Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

