<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.09.2020 11:05:00

Basware Further Expands Global Partner Network with excelerateds2p, a Complete S2P Transformation Provider

Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, E-invoicing and innovative financing services, announced today that excelerateds2p, a global consulting and implementation expert specialized in best-in-class procurement and accounts payable functions with a historically strong focus on SAP and SAP Ariba users, joined its burgeoning global partner network.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 55824118 49.00 % 16.00 %
Apple / Hewlett-Packard / Microsoft 55824119 55.00 % 13.00 %
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. / Enel S.p.A. / Telecom Italia S.p.A. 55824120 59.00 % 12.00 %

"We are thrilled to add the experienced team at excelerateds2p to our partner network, together, we can provide best-in-class technology applications but also support customers with implementation, change management and optimization services so clients receive the greatest return of investment,” said Sean Delaney, VP of Global Alliances for Basware.

This partnership with excelerateds2p highlights the strategic emphasis to deepen partner relationships for market expansion and further optimize the integration with the leading ERP systems. With global approach of both excelerateds2p and Basware, there’s a unique capability to assist companies with the most challenging, global procurement and accounts payable environments. Their proven track record with other large, global scale providers made it an easy match to expand offerings, skills, and experience to both organizations.

"We are delighted to be embarking on this partnership with excelerateds2p. Their proven Procurement and Finance technology delivery experience is ideally matched to Basware’s Purchase to Pay capability as a Best of Breed Provider. Together, we look forward to delivering a best in class solution providing 100% spend visibility for Finance and Procurement operations,” said Justin Sadler Smith, General Manager, UK & Ireland at Basware.

"It’s always been our focus to ensure organizations drive real business value from their procurement and AP functions, and to ensure that they are intrinsically linked to business objectives. Part of that is ensuring that we’re implementing, driving adoption and supporting the most appropriate technology solution for them,” said Paul Jones, General Manager – EMEA, for excelerateds2p. "Our teams are excited to enhance their expertise in partnership with Basware.”

About Basware

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. BasWare is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

More information about Basware is available at www.basware.com.

About excelerateds2p:

excelerateds2p is a global source to pay and supply chain transformation specialists. If your organization wants to source, buy and pay more effectively then we can help. Whether you are building a strategic business case for change, implementing a new source-to-pay solution, optimizing an existing solution, or just need help with your sourcing, contract management, supplier management, operational procurement or accounts payable functions, we can help.

Our consultants achieve a greater return on your investment in technology. We understand that technology alone is not enough. That’s why we harmonize your people, processes and IT platform to achieve sustainable, measurable improvements to control, visibility and compliance across the Source-to-Pay process.

With offices in the UK, Nordics, US, Czech Republic and Australia, we are perfectly placed to help your company to achieve your digital ambitions across the whole spectrum of source to pay. We offer advisory, implementation, change management, support and optimization services.

More information about excelerateds2p is available at www.excelerateds2p.com.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu BasWare OyjShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu BasWare OyjShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 62.52
3.34 %
The Swatch Grp 197.75
3.32 %
Lonza Grp 571.00
3.29 %
Alcon 53.10
3.11 %
Givaudan 3’924.00
2.51 %
LafargeHolcim 43.70
1.42 %
Adecco Group 48.18
1.09 %
Swiss Re 74.06
1.04 %
CS Group 9.98
0.73 %
Swiss Life Hldg 371.70
0.62 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

08:48
SMI beendet negativen Trend
06:07
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rekordfahrt ist nicht aufzuhalten / Novartis – Das kann den Bullen nicht gefallen
01.09.20
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:46
Schroders: Wie Private-Equity-Co-Investments die Anlagerenditen nach einer Krise beschleunigen können
31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

BasWare OyjShs 37.50 2.74% BasWare OyjShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla haussiert
Darum steigt der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Novartis will Armen Zugang zu Medikamenten erleichtern - Novartis-Aktie gefragt
Tesla schafft Möglichkeit für milliardenschwere Kapitalerhöhung - Tesla-Aktie im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert weiter -- DAX baut Gewinne aus -- Nikkei im Plus -- Chinas Börsen tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Mittwoch klar nach oben. An den Börsen in Fernost herrschen zur Wochenmitte uneinheitliche Tendenzen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB