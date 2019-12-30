Bassem Ghali Nominated by Canadian SME Business Magazine's National Business Awards

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bassem Ghali and the Green Lotus team are thrilled to be nominated by the Canadian SME Business Magazine and look forward to joining other entrepreneurs and business owners at the gala to celebrate the contribution that small business owners have made to the Canadian economy.

Bassem Ghali founded Green Lotus Digital Marketing Agency in 2012, offering tailored marketing services to clients including SEO, Google Ad Management, Social Media Ad Management, Website Design and Content Development. The agency has evolved over time to meet changing market needs and incorporate the latest in digital technology. Now a more holistic approach to marketing is offered to clients, with service lines that build on each other to help businesses of all sizes improve their online rankings, capture their market share, generate qualified leads, increase their online conversion, sales, and generate growth.

Today, Green Lotus offers 30+ digital marketing services and launched new products to meet market needs. 2015 marked the launch of Green Lotus SEO Tools, a cloud-based suite of 35+ tools, with simple yet informative dashboards, providing SEO-driven insights and competitive research for the most productive SEO beginner and marketing guru alike. The SEO Tools have been translated into 5 different languages and are used by clients around the world.

In 2019 the agency launched Green Lotus My Smart Site, an interactive, intelligent, drag 'n drop website builder that delivers a unique, personalized user experience to each website visitor. Built to capitalize on the most critical SEO factors (including site speed, security and mobile-friendly), My Smart Site offers businesses the latest website technology so they can not only rank well on search engines but also customize website content based on user 'triggers' (such as time of day, location, past visits, etc.) and increase online conversions.

More recent business development has focused on expanding white label services to help growing businesses provide premium marketing services to their clients. Green Lotus Your Label was launched in 2019 and offers complete outsourcing services, including full project evaluation, strategic planning, implementation, management and detailed reporting. Now used by more than 200 marketing companies and agencies, Your Label offers the opportunity to grow and increase revenue by providing a wide range of marketing services to clients, while Green Lotus manages the fulfilment behind the scenes.

Green Lotus is dedicated to empowering businesses with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to succeed in today's competitive online marketplace. To promote the education of business owners, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals, Green Lotus hosts marketing workshops and developed Green Lotus Academy, a free resource with marketing information, tips, and tutorials.

Bassem Ghali has led the evolution of Green Lotus since its inception and can be credited for its growth and position in the industry. Being at the leading edge of digital marketing developments, creating new products and services to meet the developing needs of businesses, and offering premium services and support are key to the series of successes of the agency.

More About Bassem Ghali, CEO & Head of Client Strategy at Green Lotus:

Bassem is a search engine marketing strategist and speaker with more than 10 years of experience managing online marketing strategies for top Canadian and international corporations including Canadian Tire, VistaPrint, Remax Canada, Egypt Air, Xplornet, Direct Energy and Toronto Star.

Demonstrated success in online marketing has led to speaking engagements at marketing events around the world, and the honour winning the 2015 Entrepreneur of the Year Award, presented by the Canadian Association of Marketing Professionals.

Bassem is the driving force behind Green Lotus and has a knack for creating innovative online marketing strategies for brands. In addition to providing digital marketing services, Green Lotus places emphasis on education and training, empowering entrepreneurs, business owners, and marketing professionals with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in today's competitive online marketplace.

SOURCE Green Lotus