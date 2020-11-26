SMI 10’488 0.0%  SPI 12’991 0.0%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’290 0.0%  Euro 1.0824 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’512 0.1%  Gold 1’808 0.0%  Bitcoin 17’039 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9084 -0.3%  Öl 48.9 2.1% 
26.11.2020 03:00:00

BasisAI included in Responsible AI Solutions New Tech report by Independent Research Firm

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BasisAI, a provider of scalable and responsible artificial intelligence (AI) software, today announced that it has been recognised in Forrester's New Tech: Responsible AI Solutions, Q4 2020, report. 

As the use of AI becomes more pervasive within enterprise organisations, executives are becoming increasingly concerned with mitigating the unintended consequences of the technology. Using systems which mimic human intelligence and decision-making processes calls into question how decisions are being made and whether they are transparent, explainable, fair, and ultimately responsible. Executives looking to accelerate AI productionisation within their organisation need to focus on minimising risks and ensuring the applications they develop are working as intended. Robust AI governance is key to building trust in AI amongst stakeholders, regulators and society as a whole.

BasisAI's machine learning (ML) platform, Bedrock, helps enterprises develop responsible AI (RAI). Bedrock is a cloud-based enterprise AI platform that orchestrates, accelerates and governs the end-to-end ML modelling process. It enables organisations to peer inside the black box of AI systems, and achieve explainability, maintainability, and auditability - automatically in-built into systems. This means organisations can mitigate risk, ensure fairness through easy detection and correction of unintended bias that can creep into AI systems, and ultimately develop trustworthy AI.

Technology leaders looking to develop and deploy AI responsibly and wish to learn more about RAI solutions within key market segments can download the report on Forrester's website; available to Forrester subscribers or for purchase.

About BasisAI

BasisAI, a technology company headquartered in Singapore, is on a mission to build well-governed, responsible and scalable AI systems with its world-class, experienced team of AI leaders and practitioners.

Through its proprietary Bedrock system, BasisAI provides a machine learning platform that orchestrates the prototyping to production cycle in minutes, not months, enabling customers to make a real-world impact and giving them a long-term competitive edge. 

For more information, visit the company website: https://basis-ai.com/.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/basisai-included-in-responsible-ai-solutions-new-tech-report-by-independent-research-firm-301180326.html

SOURCE BasisAI

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 480.50
1.37 %
Part Grp Hldg 955.20
0.97 %
Novartis 80.98
0.88 %
Nestle 101.94
0.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 377.90
0.03 %
CS Group 11.76
-0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.80
-1.01 %
UBS Group 13.25
-1.12 %
Swiss Re 84.60
-1.12 %
Sika 225.70
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.11.20
SMI wartet auf den Befreiungsschlag
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Aufschläge nicht verteidigen. In Asien waren am Mittwoch vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit