Basic Energy Services Agrees to Sell Non-Core Assets

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (OTCQX: BASX) ("Basic” or the "Company”) today announced it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the sale of certain non-core assets for a purchase price of $6.6 million, not including the assumption of certain capital leases with a remaining balance of approximately $0.7 million and earn-out payment of up to $1.0 million payable one year after closing. The closing date is anticipated to occur approximately thirty days after the execution of the purchase and sale agreement. The sale includes heavy duty trucks, light duty vehicles, fracturing tanks and certain non-core salt water disposal wells.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services provides wellsite services essential to maintaining production from the oil and gas wells within its operating areas. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in major United States onshore oil-producing regions located in Texas, California, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado and Montana. Our operations are focused in prolific basins that have historically exhibited strong drilling and production economics in recent years as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. Specifically, the Company has a significant presence in the Permian Basin, Bakken, Los Angeles and San Joaquin Basins, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Powder River Basin. We provide our services to a diverse group of over 2,000 oil and gas companies. Additional information on Basic Energy Services is available on the Company’s website at www.basices.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

