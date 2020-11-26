SMI 10’506 0.2%  SPI 13’026 0.3%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’283 -0.1%  Euro 1.0812 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’513 0.0%  Gold 1’813 0.3%  Bitcoin 15’759 -7.4%  Dollar 0.9090 0.1%  Öl 47.9 -2.0% 

+++ Kryptowährungen im Höhenflug! Bitcoin +13%, Ethereum +30%, Ripple +70% - in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
26.11.2020 13:45:00

Baselode Energy Announces Flow-Through Private Placement


/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Baselode Energy Corp. ("Baselode" or the "Company") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company at a price of C$0.40 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1.0 million (the "Offering"). Each FT Unit shall be comprised of one flow-through share in the capital of the Company (each a "FT Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before the date, which is 24 months after the Offering's closing date. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as a finder on behalf of the Company in connection with the Offering.

The Offering's net proceeds will be used for exploration work at the Company's Shadow and Hook projects. Both projects are testing for near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium targets in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

The closing of the Offering, which is expected to occur on or before December 14, 2020, is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the listing of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Offering securities issuable will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About Baselode Energy

Baselode is a uranium exploration company focused on discovering a uranium orebody in the Athabasca Basin area in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 304.10
1.32 %
Sika 228.10
1.06 %
Nestle 102.76
0.80 %
Givaudan 3’598.00
0.47 %
Novartis 81.26
0.35 %
The Swatch Grp 231.70
-0.98 %
CS Group 11.64
-1.06 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.70
-1.38 %
Swiss Life Hldg 405.70
-1.48 %
UBS Group 13.05
-1.51 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:01
SMI-Anleger hin- und hergerissen
08:06
Weekly-Hits: Hydrogen Selection Basket – “Explosive” Wasserstoffperlen 2.0 / Logistik – Im doppelten Sinne lohnenswert
25.11.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Franken zum Euro auf tiefsten Stand seit fast sechs Monaten fällt
Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Moderna-Aktie: Moderna will Corona-Impfstoff schon im Dezember liefern
Bitcoin scheitert an Rekordhoch und bricht ein
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
u-blox-Aktie schiesst nach oben: u-blox sieht Belebung in allen Segmenten und Industrien des Unternehmens
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen
Basilea-Aktie im Plus: Pfizers Antrag auf Marktzulassung in China angenommen
Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen im Feiertag -- SMI fester -- DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen legen letztendlich zu
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt hält sich eine grundsätzlich positive Tendenz. An der deutschen Börse bröckeln die Gewinne ab. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz aus. An der Wall Street wird heute nicht gehandelt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit