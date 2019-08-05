Barton Cotton Named Agency of Record for March of Dimes Direct Mail Program

BALTIMORE, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barton Cotton, a division of Moore DM Group, is proud to announce that it has been named March of Dimes' direct mail agency of record. Barton Cotton will lead a national effort to advance March of Dimes integrated fundraising to further the organization's brand transformation and fight for the health of mothers and babies.

"Barton Cotton is honored to work with March of Dimes, an organization that has been fighting for the health and wellbeing of moms and babies for nearly a century," said Kathy Calta, president of Barton Cotton. "With our proven ability to drive exponential growth, we are excited to leverage the tools and talents from across the Moore enterprise to accelerate fundraising and brandraising for March of Dimes."

March of Dimes has helped millions of babies survive and thrive by improving the health of mothers through medical research, education of pregnant women, community programs, government advocacy and support of pregnant women and mothers. As part of the ongoing efforts to further its mission, March of Dimes conducted an extensive request for proposal process to select an experienced agency of record to lead its direct marketing fundraising program.

"We selected Barton Cotton as our partner because of their excellence at combining strategy, data, technology and creativity to drive multichannel results," said Joanne Bowers, chief audience officer of March of Dimes. "Their data-driven approach to mapping our donors' journeys with compelling, action-driven creative will meet our needs for today and in the future."

About Barton Cotton

Barton Cotton is a full-service direct response agency that crafts and executes multichannel programs to cultivate donor giving and maximize net revenue. Our progressive approach to the integration of fundraising strategy, data, technology, creative and execution across all channels, is always mindful of the higher purpose we serve and makes us a recognized market leader in fundraising and brandraising. Our mission is to help our clients inspire, engage and grow donor support to maximize long-term donor value.

About Moore DM Group

Moore DM Group is a global leader in performance-driven marketing solutions focused on all facets of the consumer experience. Moore DM Group is comprised of 32 companies with more than 2,000 employees dedicated to helping our clients fulfill their missions. The organization provides services including strategic consulting, creative development, media planning and buying, research and analytics, production management and product fulfillment, database services and public relations to nonprofit, association, commercial and government clients, and is a key contributor to strengthening these sectors.

