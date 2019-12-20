20.12.2019 00:00:00

Barsele Minerals Grants Options

VANCOUVER, Dec. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Barsele Minerals Corp. (TSXV: BME) (U.S.: BRSLF) (the "Company" or "Barsele") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,300,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants to purchase up to 2,300,000 common shares in the capital of Barsele. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.53 per share, expire five years from the date of grant, and vest immediately. As a result of this option grant, Barsele has 12,025,000 stock options outstanding, representing 9.8% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company.

About the Barsele Gold Project
The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.
Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Gary Cope
President

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the stock options outstanding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Barsele undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE Barsele Minerals Corp.

