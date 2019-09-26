26.09.2019 17:24:00

Barron's Lists Mason as a Top 50 Registered Investment Advisor

RESTON, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Investment Advisory Services, Inc., a Reston, VA based registered investment advisory firm, is pleased to announce their inclusion on Barron's list of the top 50 registered investment advisors.  https://masoncompanies.com/

"We are proud to be recognized by Barron's as a top 50 registered investment advisor.  Our private and institutional client advisors, research department and operations and support staff have all contributed to a service model and approach that has allowed us to implement our independent investment philosophy," said Scott George, Chief Investment Officer.  Mr. George also noted that "our team continues to be as strong as it has ever been and we look forward to continued success and client engagement." 

Mason's private client practice includes wealthy individuals and corporate executives from across the country.  Their private client practice includes investment management and financial planning services.  http://masoncompanies.com/services/private-clients/

Mason's institutional practice includes foundations, endowments, retirement plans and other institutional portfolios.  Mason's services for institutions are offered on a discretionary (outsourced chief investment officer/OCIO) and on a non-discretionary basis.  https://masoncompanies.com/services/institutions/

"We believe that our growth and success are due to the strength of our team and our clients' belief in our unique and independent approach to asset allocation, rebalancing and manager selection," said Will Thorpe, Chief Marketing and Development Officer.  In addition, Thorpe commented that Mason has "avoided many of the issues that arise from the heavy use of hedge funds and private equity."  Mason does not recommend these investments to their clients.  Thorpe's primary role at Mason is to lead the growth of the institutional practice. 

Founded in 1982, Mason works with private individuals, families and institutions, (foundations, endowments, corporate funds and retirement plans) in more than 40 states, is independently held and does not create any proprietary products.  Mason, an investment advisor registered with the SEC, has over $7.5 billion in assets under management.  Please note that SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commissioner nor does it indicate that the firm's advisors have attained a particular level of skill or ability.

