16.07.2021 01:14:00

Barrie power outage: Alectra crews working to repair power lines damaged by high winds

BARRIE, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - A significant weather event including wind gusts and a suspected tornado is impacting power to 2,700 homes and businesses in Barrie today.

These strong gusts caused substantial damage to overhead powerlines that supply electricity to parts of Southeast Barrie. Alectra Utilities crews are currently investigating and assessing the damage and will continue to work until all power has been restored. Additional crews have been called in to assist with restoration efforts. Many customers are expected to have power restored overnight, but some customers may be without power until tomorrow afternoon.

Alectra is reminding everyone to stay safe:

  • Areas with trees located near wires should take extra precaution as fallen limbs that contact power lines could cause extended outages in affected areas
  • In the event of downed power lines, stay at least 10 metres away (the length of a school bus), and call 911 immediately. To report outages, Alectra Utilities' customers should call 1-833-ALECTRA (1-833-253-2872)

Alectra's System Control Centre continuously monitors weather forecasts and storm models, and mitigation strategies are being made to prepare line crews and additional field and communications staff to respond in the event the situation evolves.

If you experience a power outage, you can find frequent updates through our Twitter channel @AlectraNews or by visiting the outage map on our website.

Alectra Utilities reminds all customers of the importance of having mobile phones and laptop computers charged and preparing an emergency kit in the event of a sustained power outage. Learn more at alectrautilities.com/what-do-during-outage  

About Alectra's Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

SOURCE Alectra Inc

