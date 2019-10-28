Barrian Mining Drills One of the Highest-grade Gold Intercepts to Date at Bolo With 29 Metres of 3.34 g/t Gold Oxide Within a Broader Intercept of 84 Metres of 1.37 G/t Oxide From Surface

VANCOUVER, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Barrian Mining Corp. ("Barrian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BARI, OTCQB: BARRF, FSE: BM5) is pleased to report analytical results for a third drill hole from the recently completed 1,838 metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its flagship Bolo Gold-Silver Project. Hole BL19-01 represents one of the highest-grade gold intercept to date at Bolo, yielding 3.34 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 29.0 metres, including a higher-grade zone of 4.97 g/t gold over 13.7 metres1. The intercept occurs within a broader envelope of mineralization averaging 1.37 g/t gold over 84 metres starting from surface1. These intercepts expand the footprint of gold mineralization approximately 35 metres vertically below the previous drilling on section. Mineralization remains open at depth (Figure 1).

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Co-Founder comments, "We are thrilled with the impressive drill results we continue to release at Bolo, which rank very favorably among all other publicly reported Nevada gold drill intercepts this year. The results demonstrate exceptional grade and width figures for Carlin-type oxide gold deposits in Nevada. Barrian's choice to focus on Nevada was due to its exceptional gold endowment combined with the generally low processing costs of heap-leachable Carlin-type oxide gold deposits. While Bolo is still an early-stage project, achieving one of the highest-grade intercepts to date with hole BL19-01 further reinforces our belief that there is excellent potential to significantly expand the known gold zones and make new discoveries.We continue to look forward to additional results from the South Mine Fault and the Uncle Sam silver gold prospects."

Table 1: Significant 2019 Bolo Gold-Silver Project RC Drilling Results to Date

Hole ID

(dip/azimuth) Released Target From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)1,2 Au(g/t)

0.2 cut-off BL19-01 (-65/270) Current News Release Down-dip extension of mineralization

in previous drill hole BL-39 0 83.8 83.8 1.37 Including One of the highest grade gold

intercepts to date at Bolo extends gold

mineralization 35 m vertically 21.3 50.3 29.0 3.34 and 35.1 47.2 13.7 4.97 BL19-02 (-65/270) Barrian News Release

October 21, 2019 Down-dip extension of mineralization in

historical hole BL-38; extends gold

mineralization 60 m vertically 48.8 134.1 85.3 1.01 including 67.1 99.1 32.0 2.01 BL19-04 (-55/270) Barrian News Release

October 23, 2019 Down-dip extension of mineralization in

historical hole BL-29 79.3 201.2 121.9 1.19 including Upper gold zone extends approximately

25-40 m vertically down from BL-29

with improvement in grade versus BL-29 80.8 117.4 36.6 2.10 and 96.0 111.3 15.2 3.25 and New Discovery deep gold zone

intersected 200 m below surface 187.5 199.6 12.2 3.32



1 The true width of mineralization in most drill holes is estimated to be approximately 60-70% of drilled width. 2 The true width of the lower gold zone in BL19-04 is unknown.

Hole BL19-01 (-65° dip / 270 azimuth) was drilled in the South Mine Fault Zone approximately 30 metres north of hole BL19-02 (see Barrian's news release dated October 21, 2019) and 90 metres north of hole BL19-04 (see Barrian's news release dated October 23, 2019) targeting the down-dip extension of previous intercepts drilled by Columbus Gold (later spun-out to Allegiant Gold Ltd.) from hole BL-39, comprising 1.62 g/t Au over 54.9 m, including 3.28 g/t Au over 15.2 m and 2.03 g/t Au over 7.6 m1. BL19-01 intersected Carlin-style oxide gold mineralization from surface and approximately 35 metres vertically below BL-39 within visibly altered (silicified and oxidized) jasperoids, siliceous siltstones and cherty limestones within the hanging wall Cambrian Windfall Formation. The intensity of alteration decreases after 60 metres down hole, but remains continuous to 91 metres. Weak alteration is observed locally past 90 metres into the footwall Silurian Roberts Mountain Formation dolomite.

Prior to BL19-01, the highest-grade intercept drilled at Bolo was from hole BL-38 (located 30 metres south-southwest of BL19-01), comprising 3.24 g/t gold over 30.5 metres, including 5.08 g/t gold over 12.2 metres1. The intercepts from both holes are near identical in width and grade, and both holes were drilled west (270 azimuth) at a -65° dip.

Barrian anticipates additional drill results over the coming weeks for the other seven (7) drill holes. The remaining unreported drill holes include significant mineralized intersections that will provide potential to expand the South Mine Fault Zone and Uncle Sam Zone. The drilled areas form part of a greater mineralized trend that extends for over 1.2 kilometres along strike. The 2019 Induced Polarization and Resistivity (IP/Res) ground geophysical program generated targets that correspond well with new results. The IP/Res anomalies indicate mineralized areas may extend to depth and along strike, providing additional growth potential across the Bolo Project area.

Methodology and QA/QC

The analytical work reported on herein was performed by ALS Global (ALS), Elko (sample preparation), Reno (gold fire assay) Nevada, and Vancouver (multi-element geochemistry) Canada. ALS is an ISO-IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 accredited geoanalytical laboratory and is independent of the Barrian and the QP. RC drill samples were subject to crushing at a minimum of 70% passing 2 mm, followed by pulverizing of a 250 gram split to 85% passing 75 microns. Gold determination was via standard atomic absorption (AA) finish 30 gram fire-assay (FA) analysis, in addition to 48 element ICP-MS geochemistry. Barrian follows industry standard procedures for the work carried out on the Bolo Gold-Silver Project, with a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program. Blank, duplicate and standard samples were inserted into the sample sequence sent to the laboratory for analysis. Barrian detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data. Barrian is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

About Barrian Mining Corp.

Barrian Mining Corp. is a new gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing precious metal projects in the United States. Barrian's flagship Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah Nevada, hosts Carlin type gold mineralization and is fully funded and permitted for its current drill program. In addition, Barrian has an earn-in option to acquire 100% of the "Sleeper Project" which is located in the historic Mogollon epithermal silver-gold mining district of New Mexico. Barrian also has the option to acquire 100% of the previously producing Troy Canyon Project located in Nevada. Barrian is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. Barrian trades on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "BARI", on the OTC markets under the symbol "BARRF" and on the German (Frankfurt) exchanges using the ticker symbol "BM5".

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to Barrian's Projects have been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB and a Director of Barrian, and Christopher Livingstone, P.Geo. (BC) Project Geologist of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, both "Qualified Persons" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosurefor Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle and Mr. Livingstone verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

