20.09.2019 01:10:00

Barrett Asset Management Hosts Fall 2019 Thought Leadership Series

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barrett Asset Management, LLC and Martin LLP are pleased to be co-hosting an engaging presentation—the second in Barrett's "Thought Leadership Series"—featuring professor and author, Jean M. Twenge, Ph.D. The presentation will be given at two different venues: one in New York City, October 22, 2019 and the other in Greenwich, CT, October 23, 2019.

Understanding the unique challenges and opportunities that exist at the generational divide is critical to informing our thinking from macro societal to micro personal interactions, as well as informing a broader investment lens as the rising generation comes into focus.

Guest speaker, Jean M. Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, the author of more than 130 scientific publications and six books, including "iGen: Why Today's Super-Connected Kids Are Growing Up Less Rebellious," will share insights from her research on the challenges facing young adults, their parents, the workplace and the dynamics they share in an age of constant connectivity.

Christopher Martin, Managing Partner of Martin LLP said, "Our firm is excited to have this opportunity to partner with Barrett for this presentation and to have Dr. Twenge share her compelling thought leadership on current and emerging topics including generational differences and cultural change."

"The focus of Jean's work is something we increasingly hear in our conversations with our multi-generational wealth clients, so this presentation could not be more timely or relevant," said M.L. Graeme Campbell, CFP®, Managing Director, at Barrett. "How can the family successfully engage in important conversations on issues that include the family's values, vision for their future and efforts to positively impact the world around them when meaningful 'communication' and a sense of 'connection' are becoming more elusive?"

Space for this presentation is limited to select attendees. Those who are interested in attending should contact Erin Seeger at (212) 983-5080 or eseeger@barrettasset.com no later than September 25th.

About Barrett Asset Management
Since 1937, Barrett has been putting its clients first—working to help each of them achieve their goals and aspirations. Barrett is an independent investment management firm focused on the growth and preservation of wealth for individuals, families, trusts and non-profit institutions. The firm tailors each investment portfolio based on a client's objectives for income and growth through suitable asset allocation and individual investment selections. To learn more about Barrett, please visit http://www.barrettasset.com.

About Martin LLP
Martin LLP is a trusted advisor to local and national clients on corporate, litigation, and real estate matters. As a sophisticated law practice, we are particularly valued for our relationships with growth companies and their private equity and venture capital investors. With a proactive approach, we partner with our clients, anticipating their needs and providing practical advice focused on maximizing the value of their business opportunities. To learn more about Martin LLP, please visit http://www.martinllp.net.

 

SOURCE Barrett Asset Management, LLC

