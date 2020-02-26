26.02.2020 22:45:00

Barracuda Web Application Firewall Named a Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that the Barracuda Web Application Firewall (WAF) has been named a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020." The Barracuda WAF was specifically cited for offering "a range of deployment options,"1 with public cloud, hardware, and virtual appliance options available.  

Barracuda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Barracuda Networks, Inc.)

"We provide our customers with comprehensive, enterprise-grade application security that goes beyond traditional WAF protection," said Tim Jefferson, SVP of Data, Network and Application Security, at Barracuda. "Offering a variety of deployment options gives customers the flexibility they need to stay secure, particularly as they move to the public cloud. We believe the results of this report reinforce the trust our customers have in our WAF technology to meet their evolving application security needs."

The Forrester report states that "Given the company's focus on the CloudGen and SaaS WAF products, customers looking for a public cloud deployment option should consider Barracuda." 1

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020: https://www.barracuda.com/wafwave2020

Resources
Get more information about Barracuda Web Application Firewalls: https://www.barracuda.com/products/webapplicationfirewall

Get information about Barracuda Vulnerability and Remediation Service: https://www.barracuda.com/products/vulnerabilitymanager

Read the blog post: http://cuda.co/39514  

1 Forrester "The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q1 2020" by Sandy Carielli and Amy DeMartine, Published 26 February 2020

About Barracuda
At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com. 

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact
Anne Campbell
Barracuda Networks, Inc.
978-328-1642
acampbell@barracuda.com    

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barracuda-web-application-firewall-named-a-strong-performer-by-independent-research-firm-301012087.html

SOURCE Barracuda Networks, Inc.

