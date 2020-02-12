Barracuda named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda, a trusted partner and leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions, today announced that it has recently received a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls with an Overall Rating of 4.7 out of 5, based on 70 reviews, as of December 31, 2019.

According to Gartner, "These reviews give insight into not only how satisfied existing customers are with a vendor's product, but also their experience in negotiating with the vendor, getting support for the product or service, and their overall implementation effort. This information can provide you with a firsthand view on what to expect from a particular vendor." 1

Barracuda delivers a family of cloud-based, physical, and virtual appliances that help to protect and enhance organizations' dispersed network infrastructures. Scalable centralized management and an advanced security analytics platform help customers reduce administrative overhead while defining and enforcing granular policies across their entire WAN.

"Today, network firewalls need to do more than just secure a network. They also need to ensure uninterrupted network availability and robust access to cloud-hosted applications," said Klaus Gheri, VP, Network Security, Barracuda. "We believe being recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Network Firewalls illustrates how effectively we are addressing our customers' needs with security and SD-WAN solutions built to meet the demands of today's complex, dispersed cloud network infrastructures."

Here's a look at what customers are saying about Barracuda's network firewall solutions:

"Products are full featured and easy to configure."

— DevOps Engineer in the Manufacturing Industry

"Implementation was easy, support is top notch."

— Network Administrator in the Education Industry

"Absolute protection, numerous features, ease of use and all for a suitable cost."

— Consultant in the Services Industry

1 Gartner "Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewalls" by Peer Contributors, Published 7 February 2020

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Barracuda

At Barracuda we strive to make the world a safer place. We believe every business deserves access to cloud-enabled, enterprise-grade security solutions that are easy to buy, deploy, and use. We protect email, networks, data and applications with innovative solutions that grow and adapt with our customers' journey. More than 200,000 organizations worldwide trust Barracuda to protect them — in ways they may not even know they are at risk — so they can focus on taking their business to the next level. For more information, visit barracuda.com.

Barracuda Networks, Barracuda and the Barracuda Networks logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Barracuda Networks, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

