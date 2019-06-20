20.06.2019 21:49:00

Barr-Nunn Offers New Team Fleets with Higher Pay

GRANGER, Iowa, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, the 14-year Certified Top Pay Carrier, has created new team fleets and increased pay again.

For team drivers living in the northeastern U.S, Ohio and some of Indiana and Kentucky there are now two options for home time. Team drivers can be home weekly and earn a maximum starting team pay rate of $0.82 per practical mile or team drivers can be home every other weekend for 3 days and earn a maximum starting team pay rate of $0.71 per practical mile.  Barr-Nunn Transportation also offers a Team OTR -18 North fleet for those drivers living in West Virginia, Detroit, along with parts of Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa.  These drivers are home every 18 days for 4 full days and can earn a top team starting rate of 0.72 per practical mile to start. 

In addition to these high starting rates all team company drivers enjoy CSA Safety Bonuses of $825 or $650 every 90 days plus PTO (Vacation) along with the money.  Over the road team company drivers will generally earn over 2 weeks each of PTO (Vacation) in their first year with Barr-Nunn and they start receiving this PTO after 30 days.  Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance, 401(k) matching program, 2019-2020 well equipped Freightliner Cascadia Evolution Series trucks and paid life insurance are just some of the added benefits of teaming at Barr-Nunn.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 36th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation Inc. is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.  For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barrnunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

 

