+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 19:37:00

Barr-Nunn Increases Company Driver Bonuses

GRANGER, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, a 15-Year Certified Top Pay Carrier, known for ongoing compensation increases and pay improvements has taken the first step in 2020 to ensure that with Barr-Nunn, safe drivers earn more.

Barr-Nunn Transportation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Barr-Nunn Transportation)

One of Barr-Nunn's cornerstone driver programs is their CSA Safety Bonus that all company drivers are eligible to earn every 90 days.  It is one of the most highly acclaimed components of Barr-Nunn's award-winning compensation, and it will soon be better.

Effective with bonuses being paid out to company drivers beginning January 31, 2020 the amounts will be as follows:  Team hazmat certified drivers are each eligible to earn $900 every 90 days plus a day of paid time off.  Team non hazmat certified drivers are each eligible to earn $725 every 90 days plus a day of paid time off.  Solo hazmat certified drivers are eligible to earn $800 every 90 days plus a day of paid time off and solo non hazmat certified drivers are eligible to earn $625 plus a day of paid time off.

Safety is the most important objective at Barr-Nunn.  "Our drivers love the CSA Safety Bonus program.  We hire only the most safety-minded drivers and then offer substantial compensation and added paid time off for maintaining the excellent safety record they already possess.  We think it is the biggest win-win in the industry and that it only makes sense for safe drivers to earn more!  This increased bonus amount is only one part of a superior compensation program.  We are so pleased with how this has been received over the years.  Virtually all of our drivers earn it, every 90 days!" commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation LLC is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs.  For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barr-nunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

Top Pay Certified for 14 Straight Years (PRNewsfoto/Barr-Nunn Transportation)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barr-nunn-increases-company-driver-bonuses-300988478.html

SOURCE Barr-Nunn Transportation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffe: Keine Euphorie nach Handelsabkommen
13:00
Nach dem Deal ist vor dem Deal | BX Swiss TV
09:49
Weekly-Hits: USA & Schweizer Bio- und Medtech
09:05
Vontobel: 100% upside Partizipation und fixer Coupon
08:18
Gedämpfte Freude über Handelsabkommen
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Varta kündigt Millioneninvestition an - Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Swissquote-Aktie im Plus: Swissquote übertrifft Wachstumsprognosen in 2019
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Franken steigt zum Euro zeitweise auf Hoch seit 2017 - Euro zum Dollar tiefer
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
China und USA besiegeln erstes Handelsabkommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Wall Street profitiert am Donnerstag vom Abschluss des Handelsabkommens. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;