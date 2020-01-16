Barr-Nunn Increases Company Driver Bonuses

GRANGER, Iowa, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barr-Nunn Transportation, a 15-Year Certified Top Pay Carrier, known for ongoing compensation increases and pay improvements has taken the first step in 2020 to ensure that with Barr-Nunn, safe drivers earn more.

One of Barr-Nunn's cornerstone driver programs is their CSA Safety Bonus that all company drivers are eligible to earn every 90 days. It is one of the most highly acclaimed components of Barr-Nunn's award-winning compensation, and it will soon be better.

Effective with bonuses being paid out to company drivers beginning January 31, 2020 the amounts will be as follows: Team hazmat certified drivers are each eligible to earn $900 every 90 days plus a day of paid time off. Team non hazmat certified drivers are each eligible to earn $725 every 90 days plus a day of paid time off. Solo hazmat certified drivers are eligible to earn $800 every 90 days plus a day of paid time off and solo non hazmat certified drivers are eligible to earn $625 plus a day of paid time off.

Safety is the most important objective at Barr-Nunn. "Our drivers love the CSA Safety Bonus program. We hire only the most safety-minded drivers and then offer substantial compensation and added paid time off for maintaining the excellent safety record they already possess. We think it is the biggest win-win in the industry and that it only makes sense for safe drivers to earn more! This increased bonus amount is only one part of a superior compensation program. We are so pleased with how this has been received over the years. Virtually all of our drivers earn it, every 90 days!" commented Jeff Blank, Director of Recruiting for Barr-Nunn.

About Barr-Nunn: Celebrating its 37th year, Barr-Nunn Transportation LLC is regarded as one of the country's best-managed truckload carriers. They have been the industry innovator in driver pay and benefits packages for years. Barr-Nunn has a reputation for respecting its drivers and working diligently to anticipate and meet their needs. For more information about Barr-Nunn Transportation visit their website at: www.barr-nunntruckingjobs.com or call 888-999-7576.

