Barnana® And obé Fitness Invite You To "Go Bananas!" In August To Celebrate National Banana Lovers Day

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barnana®, a pioneer in the better-for-you snack space for its unique upcycled banana-based snacks and plantain chips, is announcing a month-long "Go Bananas!" celebration with a limited-time online dance cardio class offered exclusively in partnership with obé Fitness. With more Americans now tackling their fitness goals from home, Barnana, creator of the Original Banana Bites , wanted to bring its 'bunches' of fans together for a virtual workout event.

On Thursday, August 13 at 10 am ET, the live dance cardio class, hosted by spirited instructor Sam G ., encourages attendees to dress in their most 'bananas' athletic wear and sweat it out during this high-energy experience. The class will be available on replay for 24 hours immediately following for those that can't catch the class live.

For fitness fans who would like to join this class but haven't yet experienced obé Fitness, the platform is offering a free seven-day free trial so anyone can get their sweat on. All attendees who join the live "Go Bananas!" event on August 13 will unlock a special premium offer from Barnana that will be shared following the class.

"Barnana is a fun, light-hearted snack brand while still being serious about delivering foods that are better for you and better for the planet. We wanted to translate that into a fun digital experience that would be irresistible to our fans and help us reach new consumers," said Caue Suplicy, Founder of Barnana. "This 'Go Bananas!' dance cardio class was inspired by the at-home fitness trend that has exploded this year and shows no signs of slowing down. Our Original Banana Bites are a favorite go-to snack for pre- and post-workouts."

Later this month, in celebration of National Banana Lovers Day, Barnana and obé will bring fitness fans the "Go Bananas!" class one more time for 24 hours on Thursday, August 27. Fans who tag @Barnana in their sweaty selfies on Instagram will have a chance to win a year's supply of Barnana Bites and other brand swag.

"obé is all about infusing fun into the fitness experience and we are constantly bringing our members fresh content, so a dance cardio class with Barnana was a natural fit," said Melanie Parke, Director of Brand Partnerships for obé. "This type of custom programming adds a level of excitement to any fitness routine, which our members continue to come back for day after day. Plus we feel great collaborating with a brand that cares about the health of humans and the planet!"

Barnana got its start in the snack category by upcycling bananas that would have otherwise not made it to grocery stores and turned that "imperfect" fruit into a sweet but healthy snack. With its commitment to upcycling -- the brand is a founding member of the Upcycled Food Association ,-- Barnana has saved more than 100 million bananas from going to waste.

About Barnana®

Barnana's mission is to provide innovative, healthier, delicious, banana-based snacks while minimizing its impact on the environment. Barnana is a certified B-Corporation, focused on expanding its partnerships with farmers and indigenous communities in the Amazon. Its products – Banana Bites, Cookie Brittle, Plantain Chips and the new Plantain Tortilla Chips -- can be found at Whole Foods, Costco, CVS, Kroger, Safeway and other fine grocers. ( barnana.com )

About obé

obé is a premium fitness platform, offering immersive, live workouts through a digital platform and app. With 100 live classes per week and a library of 4,000+ workouts, obé's signature 28-minute workouts make fitness accessible, efficient, varied and fun. All classes are shot at obé's lightbox in Dumbo— an illuminated, pastel studio that changes colors, inspired by artists James Turrell and Dan Flavin, with a nod to 80's fitness legends Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons. obé offers Strength, Sculpt, Circuit, Dance, HIIT, Dance-HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, Barre, Bounce, Boxing, prenatal and topical themed classes.

