SMI 10’858 0.3%  SPI 13’630 0.4%  Dow 32’066 0.8%  DAX 14’438 0.4%  Euro 1.1043 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’786 0.6%  Gold 1’717 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’015 2.2%  Dollar 0.9281 -0.9%  Öl 67.4 -1.0% 

09.03.2021 20:00:00

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces March 2021 Monthly Distribution of $0.1056 per Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: BGH) announced its monthly dividend for March 2021 of $0.1056 per share, payable on April 1, 2021.  Based on the Fund's February 26, 2021 share price of $15.57 per share, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 8.14% per share.  Based on current projections through the payable date, the Fund expects that this distribution will be comprised of net investment income.

(PRNewsfoto/Barings)

In addition, the Fund announced estimated monthly distributions of $0.1056 per share for April 2021 and May 2021.      

The distribution schedule appears below:

Month

Ex-Date

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount1

March

03/22/2021

03/23/2021

04/01/2021

$0.1056

April

04/21/2021

04/22/2021

05/03/2021

$0.1056

May

05/19/2021

05/20/2021

06/01/2021

$0.1056

1 Amounts represent estimates for April and May. 

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund's year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is managed by Barings LLC.  The Fund invests primarily in short-duration, global high yield bonds with the objective of seeking as high a level of current income as Barings determines is consistent with capital preservation, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.  The Fund expects to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration, including the effects of leverage, of 3 years or less.

Cautionary Notice: Certain statements contained in this press release may be "forward looking" statements.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date in which they are made and which reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs, and which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.  These statements are subject to change at any time based upon economic, market or other conditions and may not be relied upon as investment advice or an indication of the fund's trading intent.  References to specific securities are not recommendations of such securities, and may not be representative of the fund's current or future investments.  We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. 

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Barings
Barings is a $345 billion* global investment manager sourcing differentiated opportunities and building long-term portfolios across public and private fixed income, real estate, and specialist equity markets. With investment professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the firm, a subsidiary of MassMutual, aims to serve its clients, communities and employees, and is committed to sustainable practices and responsible investment. Learn more at www.barings.com.

*Assets under management as of December 31, 2020

Contact
Cheryl Krauss, Barings, 980.417.5858, cheryl.krauss@barings.com

21-1554721

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/barings-global-short-duration-high-yield-fund-announces-march-2021-monthly-distribution-of-0-1056-per-share-301243798.html

SOURCE Barings

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:30 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Wird China zur Trumpfkarte von Richemont?
15:16 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf LafargeHolcim Ltd, Sika AG, Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
15:10 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
07:58 War das der Befreiungsschlag beim SMI?
08.03.21 Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
05.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/oq8zH_7qCPg

Die steigenden Zinsen haben die Märkte zuletzt belastet. Ob das so bleibt und was in dieser Handelswoche im Fokus stehen wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate von Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.  

Zinsen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie taucht schlussendlich ab: Ziele bei Studie mit Canakinumab verfehlt
Nach Update-News: Warum genau der Kurs von IOTA so nach oben schoss
Roche zieht in den USA Tecentriq für bestimmten Blasenkrebs zurück - Aktie letztlich im Plus
Stadler gewinnt Ausschreibung zur Lieferung von 59 Zügen an spanische RENFE - Aktie profitiert letztlich
Dow letztlich deutlich stärker -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Stimmung an Asiens Börsen getrübt
Überbewertung an den US-Aktienmärkten: Starinvestor warnt vor Blase
Relief Therapeutics erhöht das Kapital um 125 Mio Aktien - Aktie stärker
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Dufry schreibt im Coronajahr Milliardenverlust - Aktie legt zu
OSRAM will Börsensegment wechseln - OSRAM-Aktie wenig bewegt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit