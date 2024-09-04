Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’165 -1.5%  SPI 16’162 -1.3%  Dow 40’975 0.1%  DAX 18’592 -0.8%  Euro 0.9383 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’848 -1.3%  Gold 2’496 0.1%  Bitcoin 49’161 0.6%  Dollar 0.8466 -0.4%  Öl 72.8 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Kuros32581411Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Intel941595Swiss Re12688156VAT31186490
Top News
Rezessionsgefahr trotz Zinssenkungen - Experte schlägt Alarm
August 2024: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der Delivery Hero-Aktie angepasst
Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Unternehmen Taurus: State Street will Krypto-Dienstleistungen erweitern
Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht letztendlich Abschläge
Verluste in New York: S&P 500 verliert zum Handelsende
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

05.09.2024 01:03:54

Bargain Hunting May Lift South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 100 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,580-point plateau although it may see mild support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement ahead of key U.S. unemployment data on Friday. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday with damage across the board, especially among the finance, technology and chemical companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 83.83 points or 3.15 percent to finish at 2,580.80 after trading between 2,578.07 and 2,608.13. Volume was 448.8 million shares worth 11.2 trillion won. There were 859 decliners and just 51 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slumped 2.97 percent, while KB Financial declined 3.91 percent, Hana Financial shed 1.88 percent, Samsung Electronics tanked 3.45 percent, Samsung SDI was down 3.50 percent, LG Electronics fell 1.27 percent, SK Hynix plummeted 8.02 percent, Naver stumbled 4.72 percent, LG Chem surrendered 2.70 percent, Lotte Chemical crashed 5.42 percent, S-Oil plunged 3.70 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.74 percent, POSCO skidded 3.20 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.18 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 1.90 percent, Hyundai Motor tumbled 2.11 percent, Kia Motors retreated 1.96 percent and KEPCO was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday, hugged the line for most of the day and finished mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 38.04 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 40,974.97, while the NASDAQ lost 52.00 points or 0.30 percent to close at 17,084.30 and the S&P 500 dipped 8.86 points or 0.16 percent to end at 5,520.07.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street reflected uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets following the substantial volatility seen over the past couple months.

Stocks have shown a substantial rebound or late, but are hampered by lingering concerns about the outlook for the economy.

Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday amid rising concerns about the outlook for demand following reports that OPEC is planning to restore 180,000 barrels per day of voluntary production cuts beginning next month. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.14 or 1.6 percent at 69.20 a barrel, a nine-month low.

Closer to home, South Korea will release Q2 numbers for gross domestic product later this morning. GDP is expected to slip 0.2 percent on quarter and rise 2.3 percent on year - both unchanged from the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Progressive Corporation
NEU✅ Targa Resources
NEU✅ Fiserv
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ McKesson
❌ Apollo Global Management
❌ Casey’s General Stores Inc.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.09.24 Marktüberblick: Technologiewerte massiv unter Druck
04.09.24 Stimmung droht zu kippen
04.09.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Abwärts nach dem Allzeithoch
03.09.24 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
03.09.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Alcon, Lonza
03.09.24 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Progressive, Targa Resources & Fiserv – mit François Bloch
02.09.24 Ein Eckpfeiler der Finanzmärkte – die US-Treasury Note
30.08.24 Understanding the CME Group FedWatch Tool Methodology
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’668.06 19.33 YXSSMU
Short 12’913.44 13.92 FSSMRU
Short 13’402.21 8.99 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’164.85 04.09.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’679.64 19.64 UCES9U
Long 11’413.23 13.76 SRUBSU
Long 10’933.94 8.95 SSRM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2. Quartal 2024: So hat sich das Depot von Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway verändert
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) verteuert sich am Mittwochnachmittag
Einige Veränderungen im Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht nachmittags Abschläge
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Blick ins Portfolio: In diese Aktien hat Big Short-Investor Michael Burry in Q2 2024 investiert
Aufstand des Logitech-CEOs krachend gescheitert: Verwaltungsratspräsidentin Becker bleibt im Amt - Logitech-Aktie tiefrot
Viele Neuerungen: In diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im zweiten Quartal 2024 investiert
Holcim-Aktie tiefer: Holcim kündigt einige Wechsel in der Chefetage an
Partners Group-Aktie knickt ein: Partners Group verdient im Halbjahr weniger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten