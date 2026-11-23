(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Friday, one day after ending the five-day losing streak in which it had tumbled more than 225 points or 4.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 4,975-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after last week's heavy selling, with technology shares likely to see continued selling pressure. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the oversold Asian bourses are expected to at least open in the red.

The STI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses among the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 104.32 points or 2.05 percent to finish at 4,975.17 after trading between 4,968.03 and 5,030.50. There were 493 decliners and 163 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as the major averages opened flat on Friday but quickly headed sharply lower, accelerating deeper into the red throughout the day to end at session lows.

The Dow plunged 949.73 points or 1.93 percent to finish at 48,147.33, while the NASDAQ plummeted 1,261.47 points or 5.28 percent to close at 22,617.73 and the S&P 500 tumbled 265.44 points or 3.70 percent to end at 6,910.39.

For the week, the NASDAQ nosedived by 10 percent, the S&P 500 plummeted by 8.6 percent and the Dow plunged by 8 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid continued weakness among technology stocks, as reflected by the steep drop by the tech-heavy NASDAQ. A steep drop by shares of Anthropic (ANT) weighed on the tech sector following its record-breaking initial public offering on Thursday.

Concerns about the outlook for interest rates also contributed to the selling pressure, with at least a quarter-point rate hike seen as a near-certainty at the Federal Reserve's monetary policy next month. Traders are increasingly worried the Fed will continue to raise rates in the coming months in order to combat stubborn inflation.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz continue to suffer attacks. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was up by $0.72 or 0.87 percent at $83.93 per barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release October figures for consumer prices later today; in September, overall inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI was up an annual 2.0 percent.