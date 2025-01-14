Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'702 -0.8%  SPI 15'595 -0.8%  Dow 42'297 0.9%  DAX 20'133 -0.4%  Euro 0.9407 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'954 -0.5%  Gold 2'664 -1.0%  Bitcoin 86'295 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9159 0.0%  Öl 81.0 1.5% 
US-Bitcoin-Strategie unter Trump: Nationale Reserve als erster Schritt?
Darum ist die Amazon-Aktie für Bernstein 2025 ein Favorit
Barbell-Strategie: Das sollten Anleger über die "Hantelstrategie" wissen
Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Handelsende nach
Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 schliesst mit Gewinnen
14.01.2025 01:01:45

Bargain Hunting May Boost Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, giving away more than 95 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Straits Tines Index now rests just above the 3,790-point plateau although it's due for support on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky, with support from the oil companies likely offset by weakness from the technology shares. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, REITS and industrial issues. For the day, the index slipped 9.86 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 3,791.70 after trading between 3,775.00 and 3,796.74. Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment dropped 0.81 percent, while City Developments slid 0.59 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 0.69 percent, DBS Group eased 0.14 percent, Genting Singapore and Keppel DC REIT both plunged 2.67 percent, Keppel Ltd dipped 0.29 percent, Mapletree Industrial Trust slumped 0.89 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 0.76 percent, SATS skidded 0.83 percent, Seatrium Limited stumbled 0.94 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.92 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.65 percent, SingTel jumped 1.63 percent, Thai Beverage plummeted 2.73 percent, Wilmar International lost 0.66 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tanked 1.67 percent and Hongkong Land, Yangzijiang Financial, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, Emperador, Mapletree Logistics Trust and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to higher as the major averages opened on opposite sides of the unchanged line on Monday and finished in the same manner.

The Dow rallied 359.95 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 42,298.40, while the NASDAQ slumped 74.01 points or 0.39 percent to close at 19,087.62 and the S&P 500 rose 8.27 points or 0.14 percent to end at 5,835.31.

Weakness in the tech sector weighed on Wall Street early in the session, as AI darling and market leader Nvidia (NVDA) plunged by as much as 4.7 percent.

Ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates also generated negative sentiment following last Friday's stronger-than-expected monthly jobs report.

Selling pressure waned over the course of the trading session, however, leading some traders to pick up stocks at reduced levels as the S&P 500 rebounded from its lowest intraday level in over two months.

Oil prices rose sharply to a five-month high on Monday amid potential supply risks after the U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil exports, while a stronger dollar also weighed. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February closed up $2.25 or nearly 3 percent at $78.82 a barrel.

3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Wolters Kluwer
NEU✅ American Express
NEU✅ Deckers Outdoor
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Synopsys
❌ Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
❌ Targa Resources

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

13.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ein spannendes Rennen
13.01.25 Ausblick 2025 und die Vontobel Top Picks für das neue Jahr
13.01.25 Marktüberblick: Mercedes-Benz gesucht
13.01.25 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
10.01.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit https://structuredproducts.raiffeisen.ch/isin/CH1408627235
10.01.25 Celebrating Bitcoin’s 16th Birthday: A Look at Achievements in the Crypto Space
09.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc
08.01.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Wolters Kluwer, American Express & Deckers Outdoor inkl. Rebalancing – mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’203.39 19.21 BNHSCU
Short 12’476.67 13.31 7CSSMU
Short 12’909.00 8.88 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’701.72 13.01.2025 17:30:07
Long 11’219.07 19.21 SSSMAU
Long 10’983.10 13.87 SSQMQU
Long 10’512.28 8.94 CVSSMU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Darum ist die Amazon-Aktie für Bernstein 2025 ein Favorit
US-Handel endet mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Auf diese KI-Aktie setzt Cathie Woods - neuer Favorit?
Kryptowährungen unter Druck: Bitcoin fällt auf Niveau von Ende November
Auric Minerals-Aktie im Aufwind - Was verbirgt sich hinter dem Börsenwunder?
Ist KI-Gigant NVIDIA-Aktie auf dem Weg zur 5-Billionen-Dollar-Marktkapitalisierung?
Solana Kurs Prognose: Rallye auf ein neues Allzeithoch nur noch eine Frage der Zeit?
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: Anlegerverein führt CS-PUK-Bericht bei Gericht als Beweismittel an
JP Morgan Chase & Co. mit Investmenttipp: Overweight-Note für Deutsche Bank-Aktie

